GE2025: Spending limit for candidates increased from S$4 to S$5 per voter
SINGAPORE: The parliamentary election expenses limit for candidates has been increased from S$4 (US$3) per elector to S$5 per elector, the Elections Department (ELD) announced on Thursday (Mar 27).
This change is to account for inflation, said ELD. The last time this limit was revised was in 2015, when it was increased from S$3.50 to S$4.
If the candidate is contesting in a Group Representation Constituency (GRC), the maximum spending limit is S$5 per elector on the register for that GRC divided by the number of candidates in the group nominated for that election.
For example, the expenses limit per candidate contesting in a four-member GRC is S$5 times the number of electors, divided by four.
"The law imposes a ceiling on the amount that a candidate contesting the election can spend. This is to ensure a level-playing field and to prevent 'money politics'," said ELD.
"Spending in excess of the maximum amount in the law is an illegal practice."
CANDIDATES FROM ETHNIC MINORITIES
By law, the president designates the GRCs for which at least one of the MPs must belong to a minority racial community – either the Malay community, or the Indian and other minority communities.
However, the number of GRCs that can be designated as those belonging to the Malay community must be three-fifths the total number of GRCs, rounded to the next higher whole number.
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has designated the GRCs where at least one of the candidates in each group must be a person belonging to the Malay community, or the Indian or other minority communities.
The GRCs where at least one of the candidates must be a person belonging to the Malay community:
- Aljunied
- Bishan-Toa Payoh
- Chua Chu Kang
- East Coast
- Jalan Besar
- Marine Parade-Braddell Heights
- Marsiling-Yew Tee
- Pasir Ris-Changi
- Sembawang
- Sengkang
- Tampines
The GRCs where at least one of the candidates must be a person belonging to the Indian or other ethnic communities:
- Ang Mo Kio
- Holland-Bukit Timah
- Jurong East-Bukit Batok
- Nee Soon
- Punggol
- Tanjong Pagar
- West Coast-Jurong West
REGISTERS OPEN FOR INSPECTION
The ELD also said on Thursday that it has completed the compilation of the composite registers of electors based on the new electoral boundaries for the upcoming General Election.
The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee released its report on Mar 11, detailing five new GRCs and six new Single Member Constituencies.
The registers are available for public registration from Friday.
Singaporeans may check their particulars on the registers via the ELD website or by clicking My Profile on their Singpass apps.
Those who are unable to check their particulars in the registers electronically may do so at any coummunity centre or ServiceSG Centre.
They can also do so at the ELD office by making an appointment via the ELD website or calling 1800-225-5353. Overseas Singaporeans who cannot do so online may check their particulars at Singapore overseas missions serving as overseas registration centres.
People whose names were removed from the registers for failing to vote at a past election may still apply to have their names restored to the registers via the ELD website, so that they can vote at the upcoming General Election.
"They are encouraged to apply early.Under the law, we will not be able to restore their names during the period from the date the Writ for an election is issued until after Nomination Day if the election is not contested, or until after Polling Day if a poll is to be taken," said ELD.
Overseas Singaporeans whose names are listed in the registers of electors may register as overseas electors to vote by post or in-person at one of the 10 overseas polling stations.
Overseas Singaporeans may register as an overseas elector via the ELD website.
To do so, they would need to have resided in Singapore for an aggregate of at least 30 days within the three-year period prior to the date of registration as an overseas elector.