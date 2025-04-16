GE2025: Former teacher Emily Woo is RDU’s potential candidate for Jurong Central SMC

SINGAPORE: Red Dot United (RDU) has unveiled Madam Emily Woo, a former teacher, as its potential candidate for Jurong Central Single Member Constituency (SMC) on Wednesday (Apr 16).

If fielded on Nomination Day on Apr 23, the 59-year-old will likely go up against People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Xie Yao Quan.

Mr Xie, 40, formerly served as the MP for the Jurong Central division of the present Jurong Group Representation Constituency (GRC), before parliament was dissolved on Tuesday.

RDU's Mdm Woo has a Bachelor in Music from the Catholic Institute University in Paris.

She has over 30 years of teaching experience in both Singaporean and French school systems, having taught at primary and secondary levels, including at The French School, said the party in a statement.

She now teaches piano to both children and adults.

Mdm Woo is also an author of two books for music students, and a judge at music competitions.

She was first spotted by CNA last month at a walkabout at Yuhua Market and Hawker Centre, and was introduced as a “team lead” for Jurong Central SMC.

“Emily believes education should be a leveller, not a privilege, and that policies must ensure economic security and dignity for all Singaporeans,” said RDU in its statement on Wednesday.

“She champions smaller class sizes to bridge educational gaps and calls for fair employment opportunities for seniors, ensuring those willing and able to work are not left behind.”

The Jurong Central ward, which has 29,620 voters, is one of six new SMCs following the latest review of Singapore’s electoral boundaries.

Jurong Central SMC was carved out of Jurong GRC and Yuhua SMC as part of a wider reconfiguration aimed at maintaining a consistent MP-to-voter ratio. At the same time, Bukit Batok SMC as well as sections of Jurong GRC, Hong Kah North SMC and Yuhua SMC were merged to form the new Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee said the reconfiguration was necessary due to population growth in areas like Bukit Batok West and Tengah.

Singapore will head to the polls on May 3.