GE2025: Over 900 fake Facebook accounts posted 5,000 comments in a day targeting news coverage of foreign interference

Anti-opposition attacks

Many bots directly attacked WP figures or supporters with derogatory language.

These comments often used insults to demean and discredit.

Religious and political controversy

Comments in this category linked religion to politics and typically also took on a partisan nature, either by attacking WP for mixing religion with politics, or accusing the PAP of using this issue to smear the opposition.

For example, one coordinated message spread by multiple accounts said WP was being desperate to win votes by promoting religious disharmony.

On the other hand, others said the PAP was trying to bring religious issues into the election.

Anti-establishment and conspiracy

The criticisms against the PAP generally accuse the ruling party of hypocrisy, with some saying it is the one playing the race card.

Also in the mix are conspiracy themes, with bot accounts suggesting that China or Malaysia may be behind the attempts to influence the election.

Racial and minority issues

Posts in this category appear to be aimed at sowing suspicion or eroding trust between races.

For example, some fake accounts would try to create resentment among Malay voters by suggesting they were being used by either party.

Calls for religious neutrality

In this category, bots try to push or repeat messages about the dangers of mixing religion with politics.

While the comments may be seen as trying to urge caution, the fact that these were posted by fake accounts suggests the bots may be attempting to reinforce establishment messages.

For example, one comment said: “like what the article say ‘We must not mix religion and politics. Singapore is a secular state. Our institutions serve Singaporeans equally. Bringing religion into politics will undermine social cohesion and harmony, as we have seen in other countries with race- or religion-based politics.’”