GE2025: Candidates urged to guard against foreign interference, cybersecurity threats

SINGAPORE: Government agencies on Saturday (Apr 19) urged General Election candidates to stay vigilant against potential foreign interference and cybersecurity risks to safeguard the integrity of the election.

Foreign interference involves attempts by foreign actors to "manipulate domestic politics through covert and deceptive means”, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA) and the Elections Department (ELD) said in a joint news release.

The goal is to advance the foreign actor’s own interests, they added.

The agencies cited reports of alleged foreign interference in elections elsewhere, such as last year's Moldovan Presidential Election and the 2017 French Presidential Election.

"Singapore is not immune to such risks," they said. "The outcome of Singapore’s elections must be for Singaporeans alone to decide. We should safeguard the integrity of our electoral processes."

Information on some methods used by foreign actors to interfere in elections, as well as precautions candidates can take to mitigate the risks of becoming a target of or unwittingly facilitating foreign interference, is available on the ELD’s website.

Taking steps, such as fact-checking information received and monitoring their own social media platforms for suspicious or anomalous activity, will help safeguard their campaigns from potential foreign interference threats, the agencies said.

A similar advisory was issued ahead of the 2023 Presidential Election and the 2020 General Election.