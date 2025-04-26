GE2025: Race, religion should never be political tools, don't let disagreement on global issues divide Singapore, says Masagos

SINGAPORE: Singapore must never allow race or religion to be used as political tools, Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli said on Saturday (Apr 26).

“It's even more dangerous when foreign elements interfere during our GE and use divisive language. It chips away at the trust we've worked so hard to build,” he said.

“Of course, Singaporeans will always have different views, especially on global issues. But disagreement must never become division. If we are not careful, those cracks can deepen."

The minister, who is also the People's Action Party's (PAP) anchor for its five-member Tampines GRC team, did not take questions. His comments came after the government identified foreign interference attempts in Singapore’s election and directed Meta to block these efforts.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong welcomed the "clear consensus" from opposition parties rejecting foreign interference in Singapore's elections. He also raised concerns about social media posts attempting to bring race and religion into politics – including one by a local activist calling for Muslims to vote for candidates who are willing to advance a religious agenda.