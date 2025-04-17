GE2025: Former NMP Raj Joshua Thomas will not run in upcoming election

SINGAPORE: Former Nominated Member of Parliament Raj Joshua Thomas has announced that he will not stand in the upcoming General Election.

"A lot has been said since I stepped down as an NMP. I have listened to these views and appreciate them. I acknowledge that many of them are fair, even if I do not agree with all of them," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Apr 17).

"I will not be running in the upcoming general elections.

"I have instead been spending time on the ground, and would like to earn my stripes first."

Mr Thomas resigned as an NMP on Feb 14, fuelling talk that he could contest in the upcoming election, which will be held on May 3. He subsequently joined the ruling People's Action Party.

He was first appointed as an NMP in January 2021 and was reappointed in July 2023.

"Grateful to the many people who reached out with your support! I will do my best to keep and build on your trust and confidence in me. Happy to share about what I will be doing after the elections," he added in his Facebook post.

"There are serious headwinds that Singapore faces. My view is that we need a strong government and a nimble parliament to lead us through. Let's consider these issues and our options carefully, and vote wisely."

In response to a request for comment from CNA, Mr Thomas said: "The new PAP candidates have just been announced by PM. Let's focus on them and the value they bring to the PAP team, as well as the key (election) issues.

"I will be happy to share more after the elections."