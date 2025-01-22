New GRC, SMC likely in next General Election, contest as early as April: Analysts

SINGAPORE: The terms of reference laid out for the body reviewing Singapore’s electoral boundaries indicate the possible creation of a new Group Representative Constituency (GRC) and a Single Member Constituency (SMC), political observers told CNA.

This potential adjustment could come alongside an expected increase in the number of Members of Parliament, reflecting a rise in voter numbers since the 2020 General Election. Observers noted that the new GRC or SMC is likely to be established in areas with new housing developments and an accompanying influx of residents.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) was convened by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Jan 22) to review constituency lines ahead of the next electoral contest, which must be held by Nov 23 this year.

Based on the timing of the committee's formation and precedents from previous election cycles, observers said this year's election will likely be in April or May.

MORE SEATS TO SERVE MORE VOTERS

The EBRC has been instructed to “keep the average size of GRCs, the proportion of Members of Parliament (MPs) elected from SMCs, and the average ratio of electors to elected MPs, all at about the same as that in the last General Election”.

This, said Assistant Professor Elvin Ong from the National University of Singapore's (NUS) political science department, was the key phrase in Wednesday's statement announcing the EBRC's formation.

In 2020, the average size of GRCs was 4.65 MPs.

SMCs contributed 15 per cent of the total number of MPs, with 14 out of 93.

The average ratio of electors to elected MPs eventually came up to 27,900 to one after the review, said Asst Prof Ong.

Singapore’s voter rolls were last updated in July last year, with 2,715,187 people eligible to cast their ballots at the next general election.