GE2025: Is May 3 a public holiday? Does Singapore still have a government? Some FAQs ahead of the polls
Singaporeans will go to the polls on May 3 for the country's 14th General Election.
SINGAPORE: Parliament has been dissolved by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, all Members of Parliament (MPs) have vacated their seats, and Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election.
What if you are working on Polling Day? Or if you are heading overseas to take advantage of the Labour Day public holiday? Does Singapore still have a government?
Here's what you need to know ahead of the General Election:
With parliament dissolved, does Singapore have a government?
Under the Singapore system, Cabinet ministers do not vacate their roles after parliament is dissolved, and continue with their responsibilities until the first sitting of the next parliament.
A member of the last parliament can also be appointed as a minister, even if parliament has been dissolved, until the first sitting of the next parliament.
Will I be given a day off or salary in lieu? Or is it up to an employer?
Polling Day has been declared a public holiday, and should be treated in the same manner as any other public holiday. All employees covered by the Employment Act are entitled to paid public holidays.
As May 3 falls on a Saturday, employees should therefore be given a day off or salary in lieu, according to the Ministry of Manpower.
"If Polling Day is a non-working day for the employee, he is entitled to either a day off or salary in lieu. If an employee is required to work on a public holiday, he is entitled to an extra day’s salary for the day’s work, or be given a day off," it added.
For certain groups of employees, employers have the additional option of granting time off in lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday.
These include workmen earning more than S$4,500 (US$3,400) a month or non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month. It also includes all managers and executives.
Does the Polling Day holiday also apply to non-citizens, or only to Singaporeans who vote?
As the Employment Act also covers non-citizens, the Polling Day public holiday will also apply to them.
Will there be a school holiday in lieu?
The Ministry of Education (MOE) has announced that since Polling Day falls on a Saturday, the following Monday, May 5, will be a school holiday.
This will apply to all MOE kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, as well as junior colleges and Millennia Institute.
Classes will resume on May 6.
Do I need to vote? What are some valid reasons for not voting?
Voting is compulsory in Singapore, as it is a fundamental right of citizenship and Singaporeans' "civic responsibility" to choose and elect their leaders, said the Elections Department (ELD).
Polling hours are from 8am to 8pm - under the law, all employers must give employees a "reasonable period of time" to vote.
"Affected employees are advised to promptly inform their employers if they need to request time off, so that appropriate work arrangements can be made to cover their duties when they are away," added ELD.
Some valid reasons for not voting include working or studying overseas at the time of the poll.
People who are hospitalised are also exempted from voting, as there are no polling facilities at hospitals.
What if I have booked a holiday overseas and it coincides with Polling Day? Must I cancel my trip?
Some people might have booked overseas trips to take advantage of the Labour Day public holiday on May 1, which falls two days before Polling Day.
Being on a holiday overseas is a valid reason for not voting, if the trip was planned before the poll. They cannot vote at overseas polling stations, as those are only meant for Singaporeans residing overseas.
Those who did not vote will have their names removed from the registers of electors.
If the person has a valid reason for not voting, they can apply to have their name restored to the registers, and ELD will do so for free. Otherwise, they will have to pay an administrative fee of S$50.
There is no need to include documentary proof at the point of submitting the application for restoration. These supporting documents will only be needed upon request by ELD.
This may include documents showing they were overseas at the time, such as an air ticket or a receipt from a travel agent or hotel.
When will I get my poll card? What happens if I don't receive it or misplace it by Polling Day?
For eligible voters who are living in constituencies that are contested, poll cards will be mailed to their latest residential addresses about two to three working days after Nomination Day.
A total of 97 seats in 33 constituencies are up for grabs at the upcoming General Election. At the 2020 election, every constituency was contested.
Voters can also use their Singpass mobile application to access their ePoll card.
If there is a spelling error in the name on the poll card, people should still go to the polling station with their original or digital National Registration Identity Card (NRIC). They can bring their passport instead.