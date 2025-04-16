GE2025: Is May 3 a public holiday? Does Singapore still have a government? Some FAQs ahead of the polls

SINGAPORE: Parliament has been dissolved by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, all Members of Parliament (MPs) have vacated their seats, and Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election.

What if you are working on Polling Day? Or if you are heading overseas to take advantage of the Labour Day public holiday? Does Singapore still have a government?

Here's what you need to know ahead of the General Election:

With parliament dissolved, does Singapore have a government?

Under the Singapore system, Cabinet ministers do not vacate their roles after parliament is dissolved, and continue with their responsibilities until the first sitting of the next parliament.

A member of the last parliament can also be appointed as a minister, even if parliament has been dissolved, until the first sitting of the next parliament.

Will I be given a day off or salary in lieu? Or is it up to an employer?

Polling Day has been declared a public holiday, and should be treated in the same manner as any other public holiday. All employees covered by the Employment Act are entitled to paid public holidays.

As May 3 falls on a Saturday, employees should therefore be given a day off or salary in lieu, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

"If Polling Day is a non-working day for the employee, he is entitled to either a day off or salary in lieu. If an employee is required to work on a public holiday, he is entitled to an extra day’s salary for the day’s work, or be given a day off," it added.

For certain groups of employees, employers have the additional option of granting time off in lieu, based on a mutually agreed number of hours, for working on a public holiday.

These include workmen earning more than S$4,500 (US$3,400) a month or non-workmen earning more than S$2,600 a month. It also includes all managers and executives.

Does the Polling Day holiday also apply to non-citizens, or only to Singaporeans who vote?

As the Employment Act also covers non-citizens, the Polling Day public holiday will also apply to them.