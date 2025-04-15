GE2025: Singapore heads to the polls on May 3 for 14th General Election

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election, after President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday (Apr 15).

Nomination Day will be on Apr 23.

The upcoming contest will be the first under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was sworn in last May, and Singapore's fourth-generation or 4G leadership team. Mr Wong was named secretary-general of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in December 2024, succeeding Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the helm of the party.

At stake in this General Election are 97 seats across 33 constituencies, comprising 18 Group Representation Constituencies (GRC) and 15 Single Member Constituencies (SMC).

In the 2020 General Election, which was held amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) clinched 61.24 per cent of the votes, winning 83 seats out of an available 93.

But a swing to the opposition saw the Workers’ Party (WP) make inroads into parliament by claiming its second GRC. WP chief Pritam Singh was also formally designated Leader of the Opposition.

The upcoming election could feature candidates from 11 parties, including two opposition alliances. The opposition camp has contested all seats since the 2015 polls.