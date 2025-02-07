GE Newbie Watch: PAP makes moves in opposition wards, PSP and WP fresh faces hit the ground

The 38-year-old director of local food and beverage enterprise Creative Eateries was appointed branch chair of the ruling party’s Sengkang East division on Jan 23, a day after the EBRC was convened.

She took over from Mr Marcus Loh in a ward within the WP-controlled Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Mrs Giam was seen greeting residents at Rivervale Plaza last Saturday (Feb 1), the second day of Chinese New Year, alongside her predecessor Mr Loh. She later visited Rivervale Shores, the newest Build-to-Order development in the Sengkang East ward, where she met residents and stall owners.

“Grateful to the residents who shared their candid thoughts on improving the estate – it's these conversations that help me better understand the real needs of our Sengkang East community,” she later said on social media.

In announcing her new role, PAP highlighted Mrs Giam’s extensive community service, including her work championing women's empowerment through initiatives supporting young working women.

She served on the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations' Women’s Register from 2016 to 2022 and has been a member of Nanyang Polytechnic's Business Management Advisory Committee since 2016.

Adrian Ang (PAP)