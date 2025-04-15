GE2025: Parliament dissolved ahead of General Election; Nomination Day on Apr 23

SINGAPORE: President Tharman Shanmugaratnam dissolved parliament on Tuesday (Apr 15), paving the way for Singapore's 14th General Election.

Nomination Day will be on Apr 23, the Prime Minister's Office announced.

A Writ of Election is expected to be issued shortly, specifying the date of Polling Day. It will also contain information for MP hopefuls, such as the election deposit and documents required.

The upcoming contest will be the first under Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was sworn in last May, and Singapore's fourth-generation or 4G leadership team. Mr Wong was named secretary-general of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) in December 2024, succeeding Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the helm of the party.

Under the Singapore system, Cabinet ministers do not vacate their roles after parliament is dissolved, and continue with their responsibilities until the first sitting of the next parliament.

SECOND LONGEST PARLIAMENT

The 14th Parliament, which began on Aug 24, 2020, was the second longest in Singapore's history, sitting for about four years and eight months.

It also concluded its term with the highest number of vacant seats since independence, following the departure of six MPs for various reasons.

The upcoming election could feature candidates from 11 parties, including two opposition alliances.

The ruling People’s Action Party will likely be challenged for all 97 seats across the 18 Group Representation Constituencies and 15 Single Member Constituencies.

The opposition camp has contested all seats since the 2015 polls. In 2020, two opposition parties - the Workers’ Party and Progress Singapore Party - made their way into parliament, with WP chief Pritam Singh formally designated Leader of the Opposition.

Voter concerns heading into this election include the cost of living, as well as jobs and unemployment, a survey in January found.

A return to full campaigning, including physical election rallies that were last held a decade ago, is expected in what will be Singapore’s first General Election since the COVID-19 pandemic.