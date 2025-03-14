GE2025: For voters in redrawn GRCs, municipal issues are key but some misgivings over perceived gerrymandering

SINGAPORE: It is the candidate that matters, not the constituency.

That was the general sentiment of voters drawn into or out of four closely watched Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) in the new electoral map released on Mar 11.

CNA spoke to about 80 residents affected by the new boundaries for West Coast-Jurong West, East Coast, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights and Aljunied GRCs.

For most voters, the specifics of which GRC they are in do not affect their daily life. But questions linger about the reasons for the changes, with some speculating about political motives.

The Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) gave brief reasons for the redrawing, related to uneven population growth across the island. It also had a mandate to maintain the average size of GRCs and ratio of voters to MPs.

People's Action Party (PAP) MPs described the electoral boundary changes as a reflection of the country’s population shifts, while opposition parties questioned the rationale and expressed unhappiness over the scale of the changes.

In parliament last year, Minister-in-charge of the Public Service Chan Chun Sing rejected claims of gerrymandering by opposition MPs from PSP and WP, stressing that the EBRC does not make recommendations based on voting patterns, does not consult any political party, and comprises senior civil servants with no party allegiance.