GE2025: Vivian Balakrishnan to lead unchanged PAP slate in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

SINGAPORE: Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan will again lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) team contesting Holland-Bukit Timah GRC in the next election.

Joining him are Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and National Development Sim Ann, Deputy Speaker Christopher de Souza and MP Edward Chia – forming the same four-member team that secured 66.36 per cent of the vote in 2020, defeating the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

The SDP slate in that election comprised Ms Min Cheong, Dr James Gomez, Mr Alfred Tan and Mr Tan Jee Say.

“We are a tried-and-tested team, our residents know us. We've been here a long time,” said Dr Balakrishnan on Tuesday (Apr 15), as he introduced the PAP team at the Pang Sua Pond performance stage.

"We've walked with our residents, listened to their ideas, their anxieties, their hopes, their aspirations," he said.

Dr Balakrishnan has contested in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC since it was formed in 2006, after first entering politics in 2001 via the former Holland-Bukit Panjang GRC.

Mr de Souza, a lawyer, entered politics in 2006, while Ms Sim made her debut in 2011. Both have remained with the GRC since. Mr Chia, a businessman, contested his first election in 2020, replacing Mr Liang Eng Hwa, who shifted to Bukit Panjang SMC.

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC has undergone minor boundary adjustments ahead of GE2025. Two new Choa Chu Kang HDB estates – Rail Green I and II @ CCK – have been reassigned to Chua Chu Kang GRC. In turn, a polling district east of Upper Bukit Timah Road has been moved from Jurong GRC to Holland-Bukit Timah.

As a result, the electorate has grown from 114,973 in 2020 to an expected 122,891 voters in 2025.

Ms Sim said that she has been reaching out to residents in the absorbed polling district, which comprises condominiums and mixed-used buildings such as Beauty World Centre and Bukit Timah Shopping Centre.

"I've already so far visited a couple of condominiums as well as Beauty World Centre, and I look forward to getting to know the residents and stakeholders there in greater detail," she said.

Asked about the team's message to first-time voters, Mr Chia said that he understands "things are getting challenging".

"We understand your concerns, respect your choice, respect your vote, but as you cast your vote, think about your parents, your grandparents, how we can create a future also for your family," he said.

He urged first-time voters to also look at PAP's track record and "what we have done".

"We will continue to listen to you, your intentions, partnering you, supporting you, and helping you to achieve your dreams."