GE2025: Easy for opposition to ask government to give out money, but Singaporeans will end up paying, says PAP's Grace Fu
“We are taking a chicken wing from you but giving you a whole chicken,” Ms Fu said in her rally speech, referring to the PAP government’s way of cushioning the impact of the GST increase on Singaporeans through vouchers.
SINGAPORE: It is easy for the opposition to criticise the government and pledge to “put more money in people’s pocket”, but it is Singaporeans, not the government, who will have to eventually pay for these promises, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Monday (Apr 28).
“Such a lovely idea, but it is hard to pay for. After these nine days, after all the promises that they've made, who in the opposition is here to sign the checks?” said Ms Fu at the People's Action Party's (PAP) rally at Jurong East Stadium.
She was referring to one of Red Dot United's (RDU) manifesto proposals calling for a “Citizen’s Dividend”, which the opposition party said is an “unconditional cash transfer” that would serve as a financial safety net for all Singaporeans.
The proposed dividend is expected to cost between S$2 billion (US$1.53 billion) to S$4 billion, but RDU's leaders had emphasised that the cost will not dip into the national reserves.
Ms Fu's PAP team faces RDU's slate for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC in the May 3 polls.
She then asked: "Who will pay for their promises? Is it the government? The government is only the custodian for Singapore."
"Ultimately, it is Singaporeans that will pay either Singaporeans today, like you and I. Or Singaporeans of the future, your children, their children."
At the end of the day, the election is not about making empty promises, said Ms Fu, who leads the PAP team contesting the ward.
“We are here to make promises that we can keep,” said Ms Fu, adding that the ruling party has a track record of 20 years to show for it.
The other speakers at the rally include her teammates: new face David Hoe, former Hougang candidate Lee Hong Chuang, Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam and Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai.
They are up against RDU's team comprising non-profit organisation manager Liyana Dhamirah, waste management company director Osman Sulaiman, artist Ben Puah, marketing agency director Marcus Neo and principal software engineer Harish Mohanadas.
Ms Liyana had previously contested Jurong GRC on the RDU ticket in the 2020 General Election, while Mr Osman was a candidate for the Singapore People's Party in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.
TRADE-OFFS AND HARD DECISIONS
In her rally speech, Ms Fu addressed concerns over cost-of-living as well as the increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST).
She acknowledged that it is “never easy” for the PAP to make decisions like raising GST, adding that making such tough decisions always come with trade-offs.
"No major decision is easy to make. There are always trade-offs," said Ms Fu. "And decisions like GST is never easy."
She added that the government recognises the struggles faced by those with little or no income, which is why a “permanent support system” was introduced to help them.
To cushion the impact of the GST increase, the government had introduced several support measures, such as cash payouts of S$850 under the GST Voucher scheme, Medisave top-ups of up to S$450 for eligible seniors, and utilities rebates of up to S$380 through the GST Voucher- U-Save programme.
“We are taking a chicken wing from you but giving you a whole chicken,” said Ms Fu.
She then said that GST is a tax that allows the government to tax tourists, a point that Prime Minister Wong made most recently in his lunchtime Fullerton rally, where he said the tax is imposed on foreigners, tourists and higher-income families.
She added that GST also taxes individuals in Singapore who may have little or no declared income but still spend heavily on luxury items such as cars and watches.
“We make hard decisions because that's what's good for Singapore, and we understand its impact on you.”
Ms Fu previously served as an MP in Jurong GRC from 2006 to 2011 before moving to helm Yuhua SMC.
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC was formed from a merger of Bukit Batok SMC and parts of Jurong GRC, Yuhua SMC and Hong Kah North SMC following the latest electoral boundaries review.
The constituency has 142,510 voters.
In her speech, she also referenced the various initiatives implemented in Yuhua, such as vouchers to support needy residents and financial assistance for children’s education.
She added that vouchers are still given to all Pioneer and Merdeka Generation seniors, regardless of housing type or income, to support them without making them feel they have to rely on their children.
“Our local support will continue if I am elected, because I know you need this even with the national help scheme,” said Ms Fu.
On Monday, the other candidates for the constituency spoke about their plans for the ward if elected into parliament on May 3.
Mr Lee, the former Hougang candidate, said that as a “young senior” with two young adults at home, he is well-equipped to support his residents.
“I'm in the best position to be able to understand and help residents from all walks of life, ranging from seniors to youths,” said Mr Lee.
New face Mr Hoe said that despite Clementi being an old estate, it is an area that is “full of heart and potential”.
If elected, he will aim to uplift the youth in Clementi and create opportunities for students to discover their talents through non-academic pathways.
"When I think of Clementi, when I look at our youth, I think we can create a lot of opportunities for our youth."
In her speech, Ms Rahyu said the team does not make “empty promises” and reaffirmed her commitment to the community.
Addressing critics who claimed they only saw her during election season, Ms Rahayu said she was confident these individuals were not residents of the estate.
“Residents of Bukit Batok East, you know me. You have seen me. I may not be everywhere every time but you know what I have been doing. You know my heart. You have seen me work and walk with you”
She added that the team intends to enhance the constituency's community spaces and create more opportunities for neighbours to connect.
“We're not asking for your vote because we believe we're better than anyone else. We're asking because we believe in our commitment to you and our ability to serve effectively.”
PAP "'NOT PERFECT BUT WILL CONTINUALLY IMPROVE
PAP’s Xie Yao Quan, who is contesting Jurong Central SMC, also spoke at the rally. He is facing RDU’s Kala Manickam in the polls.
In his speech, Mr Xie pledged to continue to support various segments of society, such as households with cost-of-living issues, parents and especially those with large families, and seniors.
He said that the PAP is “not perfect” but has “done well” and “done right” by Singaporeans.
“And while it is not perfect, the PAP is determined to keep becoming better, and do ever better for Singapore and Singaporeans.”
Mr Xie added that some of the “fiercest critics” of the PAP are its own MPs and activists, and the party does not “assume” it has got it right all the time.
“We do not assume that any solution or policy will remain fit for purpose forever,” said Mr Xie.
He said that the PAP will do “ever better” to ensure diversity within their team and ranks, to create a “broad tent” that represents all Singaporeans.
“The PAP can always be better; and it must always become better, to do right by all Singaporeans.”