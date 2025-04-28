GE2025: Easy for opposition to ask government to give out money, but Singaporeans will end up paying, says PAP's Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: It is easy for the opposition to criticise the government and pledge to “put more money in people’s pocket”, but it is Singaporeans, not the government, who will have to eventually pay for these promises, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Monday (Apr 28).

“Such a lovely idea, but it is hard to pay for. After these nine days, after all the promises that they've made, who in the opposition is here to sign the checks?” said Ms Fu at the People's Action Party's (PAP) rally at Jurong East Stadium.

She was referring to one of Red Dot United's (RDU) manifesto proposals calling for a “Citizen’s Dividend”, which the opposition party said is an “unconditional cash transfer” that would serve as a financial safety net for all Singaporeans.

The proposed dividend is expected to cost between S$2 billion (US$1.53 billion) to S$4 billion, but RDU's leaders had emphasised that the cost will not dip into the national reserves.

Ms Fu's PAP team faces RDU's slate for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC in the May 3 polls.

She then asked: "Who will pay for their promises? Is it the government? The government is only the custodian for Singapore."

"Ultimately, it is Singaporeans that will pay either Singaporeans today, like you and I. Or Singaporeans of the future, your children, their children."