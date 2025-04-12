GE2025: PAP putting forward largest slate of new faces in recent history, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Saturday (Apr 12) that the People’s Action Party (PAP) will be fielding its largest slate of new faces in recent history at the upcoming General Election, as he announced an unchanged slate at Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC.

Over 30 new PAP candidates will be unveiled in the coming contest, he added.

At the last election, the PAP fielded 27 new faces. In the two elections before that, there were 24 each.

“The team in Marsiling-Yew Tee has not changed, but there will be more significant changes elsewhere. In fact, this is the largest slate of new faces we have introduced in recent history,” he said.

Mr Wong has been a part of Marsiling-Yew Tee - a four-member constituency - since its formation in 2015, and this is his first electoral contest since taking over as prime minister in May last year.

Speaking to the media at the PAP’s Limbang branch office, Mr Wong said: “Over the past few months and weeks, the PAP has deployed several new faces on the ground. We have now finalised our candidates for the coming general election, and starting today, we will introduce them, constituency by constituency.”