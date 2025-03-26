GE2025: PM Wong seeking to renew country's leadership, refresh PAP ranks for ‘the next 10, 15 years’ in upcoming polls

“At the same time, we continue to recruit from all different sectors, not just within the public service. We also have candidates from the private and people sectors, from academia and many other areas,” said Mr Wong.

The party usually starts with more potential candidates, before funneling down to the final slate to be fielded in the contest, he explained.

“That's quite typical. We start with more, because along the way, we expose them, we test them,” he said.

Some may be deemed not ready for this election, and will be considered for the subsequent hustings, while others may decide that politics is not for them and choose not to proceed down this path, explained Mr Wong.

Mr Wong said that potential candidates must have the commitment to serve, hold the right values, and enter politics for the right reasons, which is to serve fellow Singaporeans and give their all to make Singapore better.

WEIGHT OF RESPONSIBILITY

Mr Wong remained coy on the date of the upcoming General Election, saying “the elections will come when they come”. The next contest has to be held by Nov 23, 2025.

“I would say, it's not about the PAP needing a strong mandate, but Singaporeans recognising that much is at stake for Singapore in this new environment. Because in order to survive, in order to thrive, in order for us to navigate a very challenging global environment, we will need a strong and united Singapore,” he said.

“So there is much at stake in the elections, and when the elections come, I will present my case for the PAP, for me and my team, and I hope Singaporeans will give me the chance to serve them and to serve Singapore.”

Going into his first General Election as the leader of the ruling party, Mr Wong said he feels “the weight of responsibility”, not just as prime minister, but as the leader of the PAP.

“Singapore is entering a new global environment which will be more challenging, and there is a lot at stake for us and for how we navigate this new environment to ensure our continued survival and our continued success,” he said.

“But I will do my best to present my case, what the party has done as the ruling party in Singapore over the last five years, and what our plans are to take Singapore forward in this next phase.”