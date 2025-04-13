GE2025: PAR calls for free education, school meals and healthcare for all Singaporean children

SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) on Sunday (Apr 13) called for free education, school meals and healthcare for every Singaporean child – policies it said it would pursue if it is elected into parliament.

PAR secretary-general Lim Tean listed these proposals during a walkabout at Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre in Potong Pasir, but did not state how the measures would be funded.

He wrote on Facebook that the alliance would release a "detailed costing" on the proposals soon.

Mr Lim noted that Singapore's total fertility rate had fallen to an "alarming" 0.97, adding that the PAR does not believe the solution lies in increasing net migration.

He said the PAR proposes to alleviate the cost of living pressures on young parents by offering free education for children – from pre-nursery to university.

He added that people have told them the "main reason" why they are reluctant to start a family was the "fear of not being able to provide well" for their children.

"PAR believes education must be free – so every child can reach their full potential without financial barriers. An educated population is the bedrock of a prosperous nation, and the dividends of investing in our children will benefit all Singaporeans," Mr Lim wrote on Facebook.