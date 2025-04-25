GE2025: PAR says in party political broadcast it has 'solutions' to lower cost of living and public housing prices

SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) has "solutions" to lower the cost of living and provide affordable public housing again, "unlike the People's Action Party (PAP)", said secretary-general Lim Tean in the party's first political broadcast of the General Election.

In his speech on Friday (Apr 25), Mr Lim claimed that Singaporeans are facing the "greatest cost of living crisis in living memory", unaffordable public housing and increasing job insecurity "after 66 years of continuous PAP rule".

"The government has no solutions to the problems they created, except to give out vouchers and subsidies to tide you by," he said.

But Singaporeans are not looking for handouts; they are looking for meaningful work that gives them dignity and a purpose in life, said Mr Lim, adding that they would not tolerate a future both for themselves and their children that is "less than what their parents enjoyed".

"It is human nature for each generation to always strive for a brighter future than what the previous generation had."

PAR, a three-party alliance comprising the Democratic Progressive Party, Peoples Voice and the Reform Party, is fielding 13 candidates across four Single Member Constituencies (SMCs) in Queenstown, Potong Pasir, Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang, and two Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) in Tanjong Pagar and Jalan Besar.