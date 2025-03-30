GE2025: People's Alliance for Reform reiterates plans to contest Potong Pasir, despite SPP appeal
Potong Pasir is a familiar battleground for the Singapore People's Party, where opposition veteran Chiam See Tong held the seat for 27 years.
SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) will still contest in Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC), secretary-general Lim Tean said on Sunday (Mar 30), despite an appeal from the Singapore People's Party to avoid a three-cornered fight.
SPP said on Saturday that it was going to contest in Potong Pasir – a former stronghold of opposition veteran Chiam See Tong, who was previously the leader of the party – in the upcoming General Election.
SPP chief Steve Chia told CNA that he had spoken with Mr Lim last week about contesting Potong Pasir but has not heard "directly" from the PAR secretary-general since.
Speaking to reporters before a walkabout at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Jalan Bukit Merah on Sunday, Mr Lim said the important question was which party had the best candidate to take on the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).
"There is no point in being obstinate and stubborn, and saying that you want to field a candidate if, you know, the whole world can see that at the end of the day, your candidate is not likely to win," he said.
Any candidate the alliance puts forth to contest Potong Pasir SMC will have a "very good chance of beating the PAP", added Mr Lim, the founder of Peoples Voice, which is one of three parties under the PAR.
The alliance also comprises the Reform Party and the Democratic Progressive Party. Initially part of the PAR, the People's Power Party (PPP) withdrew earlier in February due to "irreconcilable strategic differences".
POTONG PASIR A "BEACON OF HOPE"
Addressing SPP's plans for the same constituency, Mr Lim said: "I will be the first to acknowledge the historical significance of Potong Pasir SMC, and what a great legacy Mr Chiam See Tong left the opposition."
Mr Chiam held his seat in Potong Pasir for 27 years, first as part of the Singapore Democratic Party from 1984, and then under the SPP banner from 1997 to 2011.
His wife, Mrs Lina Chiam, contested in the constituency during the 2011 and 2015 general elections, but lost to PAP's Sitoh Yih Pin both years. In 2020, Mr Sitoh beat SPP's Jose Raymond.
"Potong Pasir was the beacon of hope for the opposition," Mr Lim said.
"Our parties may have our ideas about contesting Potong Pasir, but as I have said previously, the important thing is for us in this GE to win back Potong Pasir SMC. And it is doable, it is eminently doable."
He added that he agreed with opposition supporters who say there is "no point" in dividing the opposition vote.
"So I ask for unity ... let the best opposition candidate take on the PAP in Potong Pasir, and I think the chances of us winning that back is very, very good," he reiterated.
Mr Lim also said he was sure he would have discussions with SPP's Mr Chia, pointing to their past as fellow members of the National Solidarity Party (NSP).
"I do know him very well. We have never had any problems in speaking with each other," Mr Lim said, adding that he managed to talk to Mr Chia about Potong Pasir last week.
"I'm sure in the coming days, we are going to speak more about it."
QUEENSTOWN
He said that the opposition circle is "a small one", adding that he speaks with fellow opposition members regularly to discuss the constituencies they want to stand in.
He does not think there will be many three-cornered fights come nomination day, except Tampines GRC.
"I don't really foresee the danger of widescale or even (a) significant number of three-cornered fights … That includes Potong Pasir as well."
Besides Potong Pasir SMC, Mr Lim had said in a Facebook post on Mar 11 that the alliance would contest in seven other SMCs and two Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs).
These are the two new SMCs of Jalan Kayu and Queenstown, as well as existing SMCs in Kebun Baru, Marymount, Mountbatten, Potong Pasir, Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang. It will also contest Tanjong Pagar GRC and Jalan Besar GRC.
While he was undecided on who will be fielded for Queenstown, Mr Lim noted that the Reform Party has been doing "a lot" of work in the area.
He pointed out that assistant secretary-general Mr Mahaboob Batcha from the Reform Party lives in Queenstown and "knows this area intimately".
"It is likely that you will see someone from the Reform Party within PAR be the candidate in Queenstown."