GE2025: People's Alliance for Reform reiterates plans to contest Potong Pasir, despite SPP appeal

SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) will still contest in Potong Pasir Single Member Constituency (SMC), secretary-general Lim Tean said on Sunday (Mar 30), despite an appeal from the Singapore People's Party to avoid a three-cornered fight.

SPP said on Saturday that it was going to contest in Potong Pasir – a former stronghold of opposition veteran Chiam See Tong, who was previously the leader of the party – in the upcoming General Election.

SPP chief Steve Chia told CNA that he had spoken with Mr Lim last week about contesting Potong Pasir but has not heard "directly" from the PAR secretary-general since.

Speaking to reporters before a walkabout at ABC Brickworks Market and Food Centre in Jalan Bukit Merah on Sunday, Mr Lim said the important question was which party had the best candidate to take on the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP).

"There is no point in being obstinate and stubborn, and saying that you want to field a candidate if, you know, the whole world can see that at the end of the day, your candidate is not likely to win," he said.

Any candidate the alliance puts forth to contest Potong Pasir SMC will have a "very good chance of beating the PAP", added Mr Lim, the founder of Peoples Voice, which is one of three parties under the PAR.

The alliance also comprises the Reform Party and the Democratic Progressive Party. Initially part of the PAR, the People's Power Party (PPP) withdrew earlier in February due to "irreconcilable strategic differences".