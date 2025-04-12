GE2025: Maliki Osman to be replaced by PAP new face Hazlina Abdul Halim on East Coast slate
Dr Maliki Osman declined to say whether he would be retiring from politics or redeployed to another constituency.
SINGAPORE: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman announced that he will not be contesting in East Coast GRC in the coming General Election, and that his spot in the constituency will be taken by People’s Action Party new face Mdm Hazlina Abdul Halim.
He said this to reporters on Saturday (Apr 12) at the sidelines of a walkabout in Bedok North, which is part of East Coast GRC, where Dr Maliki serves as a Member of Parliament (MP).
When asked if he is retiring from politics, Dr Maliki said: “I’ve never mentioned that I’m retiring. I think the message today is that I’m not going to stand as part of the new East Coast GRC team."
He added: “Hazlina will be the new member here. Where I stand, what I do afterwards, you’ll get the information when the time comes.”
Calling on the residents of East Coast GRC to give Mdm Hazlina their support, Dr Maliki said: “I will give her my endorsement and my support so she will be able to build on the work we have done.”
Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education and Foreign Affairs, currently helms the Siglap ward in East Coast GRC.
Also present during the walkabout on Saturday morning were fellow East Coast GRC MPs: Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How, Ms Jessica Tan and Ms Cheryl Chan.
Current Marine Parade GRC MP Edwin Tong, Mdm Hazlina and another People's Action Party (PAP) new face Mr Goh Pei Ming, were also seen accompanying the MPs.
On Saturday, Dr Maliki gave a glowing introduction of Mdm Hazlina, who will be taking over his Siglap ward, noting that he has known her for many years through her work as a journalist and in the non-profit sector.
"As a former journalist, as well as having worked and headed a nonprofit sector (organisation), I believe she knows well the needs of Singaporeans, and that's one of the key qualities of being in public office," said Dr Maliki.
"At the same time, because she's been on the ground, I'm confident that she will be able to understand the constituents' needs and respond and do well."
He also spoke of Mdm Hazlina’s "strong understanding of the Malay community", citing her work as former president of Persatuan Pemudi Islam Singapura (PPIS), or Singapore Muslim Women’s Association and as a director at MENDAKI.
GRASSROOTS EQUIPPED TO SUPPORT NEW FACES
East Coast GRC was one of the most closely fought constituencies in the 2020 General Election.
The five-person PAP team led by Mr Heng took 53.4 per cent of the vote, defeating a Workers' Party (WP) slate.
On Saturday, Mr Heng said that his team has been working hard on the ground for the past five years, helping residents and getting their feedback.
"So I would say that sentiment is better than before. But you never, never take any election for granted - never, never take our voters’ support for granted," he said.
Mr Heng added that the world is now living in a "very turbulent environment", citing the tariff war as one example of such turbulence, adding that the next few years “will be difficult”.
“So it's important for us to stay united. I'm confident that the East Coast residents will understand all this and give us their support.”
Asked by CNA if it would be a risky move to potentially replace the current slate of MPs with two new faces - given the backdrop of global uncertainties and the team’s last election results - Mr Heng said that the final line-up will be decided by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, as secretary-general of the PAP.
Mr Edwin Tong acknowledged the interest in retirements and new candidates during elections, but emphasised the party's focus on leadership renewal.
"For the PAP we also focus on renewal and refreshing, and I think that’s equally important," he said, citing his own experience serving in different GRCs - first Moulmein-Kallang, then Marine Parade - over three terms as an MP.
"There is a regular cadence of change, and our branches, our activists, our structures, are equipped to deal with that," he added. "And whoever will be the candidates, whichever is the team that is fielded, the support will be strong."
On the PAP’s margin of victory in East Coast at the last election, Mr Tong said the team would have to work hard regardless of which opposition party contests the constituency.
"We have to assume that any place that is contested between the PAP and opposition, any opposition, will be heavily contested. The margin is something that we can never take for granted and we will have to work very hard to win every vote to ensure that all our residents' interests are met, and that they will be comfortable with the team that we will ultimately field at East Coast."
Both Mr Goh and Mdm Hazlina, when asked how they planned to get up to speed with the community if fielded in East Coast, pointed to their ongoing community work in the area.
According to the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee's report last month, East Coast GRC will take in Chai Chee HDB estates and Siglap private estates from Marine Parade GRC for the next election.
The constituency will remain a five-MP ward.