GE2025: Maliki Osman announces retirement from politics

SINGAPORE: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman on Monday (Apr 21) announced his retirement from politics.

This comes after he announced that he will not be contesting in East Coast GRC in the coming General Election and that his spot in the constituency will be taken by People’s Action Party (PAP) new face Mdm Hazlina Abdul Halim.



"My immediate priority is to ensure a smooth transition and rally support for the East Coast GRC team in the coming GE," he said in a Facebook post on Monday.



Dr Maliki said that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and him agreed that it was a good time for him to "make way for a new candidate and retire from politics" after serving five terms since 2001.



"Serving residents in Sembawang GRC, East Coast GRC, and as mayor of Southeast CDC has been a deeply enriching and humbling journey," he said.



"Thank you, dear residents, for welcoming me into your homes and lives, and allowing me to serve you over the past 24 years. I will always treasure our shared memories."

Dr Maliki also expressed his gratitude to the grassroots leaders, volunteers, and dedicated staff at the constituency office for their tireless commitment.

"To our community partners and donors – thank you for your unwavering support towards initiatives that have benefitted many," he added.

