GE2025: Marine Parade-Braddell Heights walkover disappointing and surprising, opposition parties say

SINGAPORE: Opposition parties have voiced disappointment following the walkover in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC on Wednesday (Apr 23) – the first in a General Election since 2011.

"PSP believes that we should give Singaporeans a chance to experience the democratic process. We should not have a walkover," said Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai.

Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chairman Paul Tambyah said he was "very surprised" by the walkover.

"Personally, you know, it would have made a lot more sense if (the National Solidarity Party) had gone back there. But then again, everybody was holding their cards very close to the chest, so it's hard to tell," said Dr Tambyah, who is SDP's candidate for Bukit Panjang SMC.

The five-member People's Action Party (PAP) team for Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC was declared elected after no other candidates submitted nomination papers for the constituency.

The slate comprises Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, former MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling and Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim as well as newcomers Goh Pei Ming and Diana Pang.

The Workers' Party (WP), widely expected to contest in the GRC as it had in 2015 and 2020, ultimately did not field a team.

While he was disappointed at the walkover, Mr Leong said that the WP may have "valid reasons" for not standing there. He confirmed there were no prior discussions among other opposition parties to contest in the constituency.

On the reshuffling of the PAP slate – which saw PAP heavyweights like Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean stepping down – he said it was "hard to say" if it provided any advantage for the opposition.

"Indeed, PAP's side has gone through quite a big change in their slate, but they are worthy opponents," said Mr Leong, who is contesting in West Coast-Jurong West GRC.

The PAP initially announced its Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC slate on Apr 20.

The party originally included Manpower Minister Tan See Leng in its Marine Parade-Braddell Heights line-up. However, on Nomination Day, Dr Tan shifted to helm the PAP team in Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, meanwhile, moved from Chua Chu Kang to lead the PAP team in Punggol GRC, where he will face a WP slate led by lawyer Harpreet Singh.

On Dr Tan's last-minute switch, Dr Tambyah said: "There's going to be a credibility question there about See Leng."

"TOUGH ELECTION" AHEAD: PRITAM SINGH

Speaking to the media after Nomination Day proceedings, WP chief Pritam Singh said the party would continue its work in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights despite not contesting it.

"It doesn’t mean we are gone," he said. "We will continue our work there after the general elections, but I hope you understand we're a small political party.

"We try and put the best foot forward when we have to fight an election campaign, and this is the strategy that we have taken for this election given what had happened with the boundary redrawing and other calculations that the Workers' Party certainly has to take into account," he added.

When asked if it was a miscalculation by the party, Mr Singh said he was sure the PAP "was watching" which WP members would go to Marine Parade-Braddell Heights.

"So these decisions also were taken, as you would have realised, over the hour between nomination opening and nomination closing," he added.

"So, it's not a case as if everyone knew in advance that the PAP would field a slate – I'm not going to say it's a weakened slate because there are no such thing as weak candidates in my view. It's going to be a very tough election for us," said the WP's secretary-general.

"I'm sure they were watching where we were going, but this is what we've decided to do."

OTHER OPPOSITION PARTIES CAUGHT OFF GUARD

People's Power Party chief Goh Meng Seng was teary-eyed as he spoke about the WP's decision, saying he was angry when he heard the news of the walkover.

"If WP made clear their plan to not run in Marine Parade, I would have gone to Marine Parade ... but WP had been mum about their deployment," he said.

People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) secretary-general Lim Tean said the walkover was "a great pity".

Mr Lim told CNA he wishes the WP had alerted opposition parties about their intention to not contest in the GRC, adding that he was sure other parties could have "filled the gap" instead of gifting the PAP a walkover.

Mr Steve Chia, who heads the Singapore People's Party (SPP), was similarly disappointed by the "unexpected turn" in what was expected to be a keenly contested race.

The SPP and the National Solidarity Party (NSP) were both surprised to hear about the WP's decision, their respective party chiefs said.

"We share the disappointment felt by many residents who were looking forward to a robust democratic process with diverse voices and choices at the ballot box,” said SPP chief Steve Chia.

