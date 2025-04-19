GE2025: New water play park, sports facilities part of S$324 million 5-year plan to upgrade Marine Parade Town 

SINGAPORE: More than 140 new projects will be rolled out under a five-year plan for Marine Parade Town that could cost over S$324 million (US$247 million).



Among them are a water play park featuring a flying fox and three new sports facilities within housing estates. The plan also includes projects which were previously announced, such as a polyclinic in Serangoon.

The plan was unveiled on Saturday (Apr 19) by Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng at the Marine Parade Town Council Carnival, alongside Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Mayor of South East District Mohd Fahmi Aliman, Ms Tin Pei Ling and Mr Lim Biow Chuan.

During his speech, Dr Tan also introduced Ms Gho Sze Kee and Ms Diana Pang – two of the 32 new candidates the People’s Action Party (PAP) plans to field in the upcoming election, as announced on Thursday by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during the launch of the party’s manifesto.