GE2025: Community spaces, better connectivity coming for Marsiling-Yew Tee, but major changes will take time, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: Residents of Marsiling and Yew Tee will have more community spaces, parks and better connectivity under a new town masterplan, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Saturday (Apr 5).

Mr Wong, who is the anchor minister for the four-member Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, also highlighted major projects in the constituency, such as the redevelopment of Kranji racecourse and Woodlands Checkpoint.

“All of these projects will take time to complete, certainly more than five years, but we are starting the works within the next few years, and eventually when completed, they will transform our entire GRC (Group Representation Constituency),” Mr Wong said at the launch of the Marsiling-Yew Tee Town Five-Year Masterplan (2025–2030) at Yew Tee Square.

The masterplan noted the key progress made in the town over the last five years.

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam, who is chairman of the town council, told reporters that the timing of the masterplan’s release ahead of this year’s general election was “quite serendipitous”, as the team presents its five-year plans “regardless of the electoral cycle”.

Also at Saturday’s event were the two other Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MPs, Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad and Ms Hany Soh. Limbang grassroots second adviser Ong Teng Koon, a former People’s Action Party (PAP) MP, was also in attendance.