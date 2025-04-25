GE2025: Five parties to take part in live roundtables hosted by Mediacorp

SINGAPORE: Five political parties will take part in two election forums - one in English and another in Mandarin - hosted live by Mediacorp on Apr 27 and Apr 29.

The five parties which accepted the invitation are:

People's Action Party

Workers' Party

Red Dot United

People's Alliance for Reform

Progress Singapore Party

In a media release on Friday (Apr 25), Mediacorp said that similar to GE2020, it intended to invite participants from the four political parties fielding the largest number of candidates to the roundtables.

However, since there is a tie between two parties for the fourth spot, five parties were invited.

The English question-and-answer programme, entitled Singapore Votes 2025: The Roundtable, will last 90 minutes.

It will air live on mewatch and melisten on Apr 27 at 8pm, as well as on CNA, CNA938, as well as CNA’s digital and social media platforms.

The Mandarin programme will be 60 minutes long, entitled《新加坡大选 2025: 政党论政》Singapore Votes 2025: The Political Forum.

It will air live on mewatch and melisten on Apr 29 at 9pm, as well as on Channel 8, Mediacorp CAPITAL 958, 8world.com and 8world’s social media platforms.

The roundtables are part of Mediacorp's coverage of GE2025 in all four languages across all its platforms, the company said.