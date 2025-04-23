GE2025: Mountbatten SMC to see independent candidate Jeremy Tan take on PAP’s Gho Sze Kee

SINGAPORE: Shipping lawyer and long-time People’s Action Party (PAP) activist Gho Sze Kee will go up against independent candidate Jeremy Tan in Mountbatten SMC.

Speaking to a crowd gathered at the nomination centre in Kong Hwa School on Wednesday (Apr 23), Ms Gho said that her aim was to make the SMC more “inclusive".

“Let’s walk together and journey to make Mountbatten a more inclusive society where no one ever needs to feel alone," she said.

Mr Tan, 34, who listed his occupation as retired on his nomination papers, told CNA that he was motivated to contest as he believed the next generation looks “worse off than the current or previous generation”.

“I live 600m outside of Mountbatten. I'm fighting to be an independent, full-time MP. To be a good MP, I believe I must be close to my residents.

“It’s the best place for me to run, because I observe what's going on the ground without having to make trips, because I live and I breathe and I exist, you know, and I use all the facilities,” said Mr Tan.