GE2025: Singaporeans must reject populism, polarisation and post-truth politics, says PAP's Murali Pillai
Mr Murali, who is a PAP candidate for Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC, said that giving populist speeches of half-truths will create a "house of cards".
SINGAPORE: Warning that there have been political systems elsewhere that turned "dysfunctional" due to polarisation, Minister of State for Transport and Law Murali Pillai said on Monday (Apr 28) that it is more difficult to make nuanced and truthful speeches about economic issues, even though it is the “right thing to do”.
When it came to competing ideas such as lowering business costs and uplifting workers’ wages, for example, Mr Murali said a more nuanced take is what's needed to help weak businesses and workers who are truly underpaid.
“What would be irresponsible is to turn workers against businesses. That is polarising,” said Mr Murali.
Polarisation, populism and post-truth politics are what Singaporeans must reject from taking root here, said the minister of state.
Mr Murali was speaking at his party’s rally at Jurong East Stadium, which featured speakers from the Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC – which he is contesting in – and Jurong Central SMC.
He was previously Member of Parliament (MP) for Bukit Batok SMC, which has been folded into the newly formed Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC in the latest electoral boundaries report.
His teammates are Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, new face David Hoe, former Hougang candidate Lee Hong Chuang, and Minister of State for Health, Digital Development and Information Rahayu Mahzam.
PAP’s Xie Yao Quan, who is contesting Jurong Central SMC, also spoke at the rally.
The PAP's Jurong East-Bukit Batok team and Mr Xie will be facing the Red Dot United's (RDU) slate in the polls on May 3.
In his speech, Mr Murali gave an example of a speech by a MP during the Budget debate this year, though he did not name who it was or which party the MP came from.
Mr Murali said that the MP highlighted how “costs are spiralling”, causing local businesses not to do well.
On the other hand, Mr Murali said another MP from the same party stated that wages for workers are too low, and should be raised.
“Now, if both messages were saved by the same person, the audience will be confused. If the cost is too high, how can wages be too low? It can, if you are populist,” said Mr Murali.
“One will sound good to SME (small and medium-sized enterprise) bosses, and the other message will sound good to the workers. These are not hard truths, these are half-truths, and they create a house of cards.
"If you really want to make a difference, we would have to make a more nuanced speech. And in this speech, which is admittedly more difficult, we have to realise something, that not all businesses are weak and not all workers are underpaid," he said.
"So if we identify the weak companies and the workers who aren't who are underpaid, then we will be able to take steps to resolve the issues, and that's the right thing to do."
Mr Murali has previously spoken against populism in Parliament, such as during the Budget 2024 debate, noting at the time that there was bipartisan support from the PAP and the Workers' Party to stand against populism in Singapore.
BEING A RESPONSIBLE POLITICIAN
In his rally speech, Mr Murali also spoke about the importance of being a responsible politician.
He said that around the world, politicians are routinely ridiculed and lampooned.
“Politicians in turn, make populist promises, easy choices, they say, give the people what they want,” he said, disagreeing with such an approach.
“To me, politics means using power for the good of the people, not just for now, but for the future.”
He said that politicians should also uphold values such as honesty, integrity and responsibility.
“In life, things can go wrong, and when they go wrong, politicians should not duck. They should accept responsibility, square with Singaporeans,” said Mr Murali.
“Be transparent. Look at the problems and make the system stronger. That should be the way.”
This message came to him in "a very personal way" in November 2019, said Mr Murali, citing a fatal fire that happened in Bukit Batok.
During the firefighting efforts, SCDF found out that the wet water riser did not work as it had been accidentally switched off.
“This wet riser system is maintained by a specialist contractor of the town council. When I learned of this, I took political responsibility,” he said.
“We took care of the family as best as we could. We took care of the funeral expenses. We bought them replacement furniture. We also got them alternate accommodation. We got them lawyers to claim compensation.”
Rounding off his speech, Mr Murali said that Singapore's founding fathers have built the nation into the metropolis that it is today by overcoming odds and being united.
"We need to rediscover our pioneering spirit, because the world order is deteriorating," he said.
"And we can only do that, if we have the right politics, the right politicians and we remain strong and united."
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC was formed from a merger of Bukit Batok SMC and parts of Jurong GRC, Yuhua SMC and Hong Kah North SMC following the latest electoral boundaries review. The GRC has 142,510 voters.
During the 2020 General Election, Mr Murali won Bukit Batok SMC with 54.8 per cent of votes, defeating Singapore Democratic Party chief Chee Soon Juan, who is now standing as a candidate for Sembawang West SMC .