GE Newbies Watch: Leon Perera's possible replacement, ex-journalist and first-time voter among fresh faces
In the seventh installment of this series, CNA spotlights six potential candidates from diverse walks of life who may be contesting in the upcoming General Election.
SINGAPORE: Political parties are entering full campaign mode, staking claims on constituencies and formally introducing their candidates.
Over the past week, the People’s Action Party (PAP) and Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) began confirming their lineups in some areas, while tensions rose among opposition parties over possible three-cornered fights.
Red Dot United (RDU) announced its withdrawal from The Coalition on Saturday (Apr 12), following the National Solidarity Party’s decision to contest Sembawang – already targeted by the SDP.
In this installment of a running series, CNA profiles six individuals who may be in the running for the upcoming General Election.
Shawn Loh (PAP)
The 38-year-old former civil servant was one of eight new PAP faces introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in a video released last Saturday. He has been spotted at events in Jalan Besar this month and recently assumed the role of deputy group managing director at Commonwealth Capital Group.
Prior to this, Mr Loh served as director of security and resilience programmes at the Ministry of Finance and was also the Budget director for 2024 and 2025. His earlier roles include senior positions at the Economic Development Board, the Prime Minister’s Office, the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Education.
At an event in Jalan Besar on Apr 6, Mr Loh spoke as a new volunteer for an initiative supporting mature job seekers.
"Our jobs give us a sense of purpose, a sense of meaning and confidence to provide for our families," he said. "We’re going to ensure that we connect the jobs created in the economy to the jobs that everyone here is looking for."
According to his LinkedIn profile, Mr Loh is a father of four.
Goh Pei Ming (PAP)
Mr Goh, 42, recently stepped down as the Chief of Staff - Joint Staff of the Singapore Armed Forces. Since then, he has been active in community outreach, beginning volunteer work in Punggol and accompanying MP Janil Puthucheary on the ground in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.
He has also appeared in East Coast GRC, most recently during a Bedok North walkabout, where Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Mohamad Maliki Osman announced his retirement from electoral politics.
Mr Goh has been involved in grassroots work since 2007 and currently serves as chairman of the Community Club Management Committee in Kampong Chai Chee.
His military career included leading the National Day Parade organising committee in 2022 – the first full-scale celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m in the process of coming over here to help with the grassroots work,” he told reporters at a Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC event on Apr 6, where he appeared alongside other new faces Mr Foo Cexiang and Ms Valerie Lee.
Kenneth Tiong (WP)
Speculation is mounting around Mr Tiong, a tech entrepreneur who has been actively volunteering alongside Workers’ Party MPs in Aljunied GRC – including Sylvia Lim, Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Gerald Giam.
He was most recently seen at a Bedok Reservoir community event last Saturday, reported by the Straits Times, fuelling talk that he may replace former MP Leon Perera, who vacated his seat last year.
Mr Tiong is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Gomu.com, a technology development studio, and a director at Sensemake.ai, a platform that analyses online sentiment.
Stella Stan Lee (PSP)
Ms Lee is a former television journalist who covered Asian business news, appearing on Bloomberg, CNN, CNA, CGTN and the South China Morning Post. She was the Hong Kong columnist for the Business Times in 2021.
She later moved into a career in asset management, where she developed thought leadership materials and hosted investment seminars. She began volunteering with the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in February 2023.
In a PSP video, she shared that housing is an issue that is close to her heart: “It governs everything we do in life, our decisions and even our mental health,” she said.
She has been spotted making rounds with other PSP members and volunteers in Chua Chu Kang GRC, as well as at a recent walkabout in West Coast GRC.
Martinn Ho (PPP)
The People’s Power Party (PPP) introduced Mr Ho, 64, as a potential candidate during a Tampines visit last Saturday. Formerly a senior engineer at the National Environment Agency, Mr Ho worked in environmental protection and development control before retiring two years ago.
He holds an engineering degree from Nanyang Technological University and began his career in the public service after being offered a job by the Public Service Commission in the 1980s.
Mr Ho said he joined the PPP because it champions issues close to his heart and was the only party to speak up about them.
Sharad Kumar (RDU)
Mr Kumar, 25, is an engineer at Applied Materials and a first-generation Singaporean. Born and raised in Singapore, he became a citizen after completing National Service.
“That’s why I say with confidence: I’m as Singaporean as anyone else, not just the paper but experience,” he told journalists at a walkabout on Apr 10.
He was introduced as one of RDU’s team leads for their campaign in Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, alongside former WP and NSP member Fazli Talip, as well as fellow new face Tan Seow Hoe.
Mr Kumar, who will be voting in a General Election for the first time this year, has called for the voting age to be lowered to 18. He has also expressed concern for the future of young Singaporeans facing an uncertain job market and “very little long-term security”.
“If we are old enough to carry a rifle for a country, we should be trusted to help to decide who lives here,” he said.