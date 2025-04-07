GE Newbies Watch: Ex-army chief, private tutor, swim coach among potential candidates seen on the ground
In the sixth installment of this series, CNA spotlights seven potential candidates from diverse walks of life who may be contesting in the upcoming General Election.
SINGAPORE: With political parties stepping up outreach in the lead-up to the next General Election, the past week has seen a flurry of activity on the ground.
As the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and the People's Power Party (PPP) launched their manifestos, a new wave of faces from across the political spectrum has been seen walking the ground.
In this sixth installment of a running series, CNA profiles seven individuals who may be contesting the next election.
David Neo (PAP)
Speculation around Mr David Neo, the former Chief of Army, intensified after his recent appearance alongside Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng during house visits in Tampines North.
Mr Neo relinquished his military role in March, after a long career that began in 1996. His appearance as a “new volunteer” was noted by Mr Baey, who is an MP for Tampines GRC, in a Facebook post.
Mr Baey said quite a few residents recognised Mr Neo either from his time in the Singapore Armed Forces or as the head of the Pioneer Generation Office.
Diana Pang (PAP)
Ms Diana Pang, 51, has been spotted with the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the Marine Parade Cluster since late March.
She joined Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, along with ministers Edwin Tong and Tan See Leng, at the launch of the Caregiver Support Fund and Industry Immersive Programme. She also joined Dr Tan, Minister of State Faishal Ibrahim and Mayor of South East District Mohd Fahmi Aliman on a walkabout at Eunos Crescent on Mar 30.
She was introduced by Dr Tan then as a long-time volunteer with nearby East Coast GRC, according to the Straits Times.
She currently chairs the People’s Association Women’s Integration Network Council and the Fengshan Women’s Executive Committee, and sits on the board of the Singapore Council of Women’s Organisations. Professionally, she has more than 19 years of experience in audit, tax and business advisory.
Natasha Choy (PAP)
Ms Natasha Choy, in her 30s and the director of youth development at NTUC, has become a familiar face at West Coast GRC community events.
She joined MP Foo Mee Har for a Pongal celebration in February and was later seen with National Development Minister Desmond Lee during house visits in Teban Gardens. Most recently, she participated in the launch of Our Residents’ Hub, a pop-up facility for community engagement.
“Natasha has joined us recently,” said Mr Lee, who is West Coast GRC's anchor minister. “She’s an active member of NTUC, a trade unionist and she’s coming here to learn about the community.”
Ong Lue Ping (WP)
A seasoned medical professional, Dr Ong Lue Ping has been floated as a potential candidate for the Workers' Party (WP).
According to his LinkedIn profile, Dr Ong is currently a senior principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH), where he has worked since 2002. He also served as IMH's director of allied health from 2022 to 2024.
Dr Ong has volunteered in Hougang SMC and has been pictured with the constituency's MP Dennis Tan in group photos dating back to July 2024.
While he has not been seen at WP's recent walkabouts, CNA understands that he could be fielded by the party in the newly created Punggol GRC.
When contacted, Dr Ong declined to comment and referred queries to the WP media team.
Chiu Shin Kong (PV)
Freelance private tutor Chiu Shin Kong has been walking the ground with Peoples Voice (PV), part of the broader People's Alliance for Reform (PAR).
Mr Chiu told CNA that he started volunteering with PV in 2019 and has been a party member for three or four years. When asked if he would be running in GE2025, he said the decision lies with PV founder and PAR secretary-general Lim Tean.
The 51-year-old, who is married and has a 13-year-old daughter, said he has been active in PAR's outreach in Jalan Besar GRC. He has also been seen on the ground in other constituencies PAR is eyeing, including Tanjong Pagar GRC and Potong Pasir and Queenstown SMCs.
Mr Chiu said walking the ground with PAR has made him "feel more strongly for the people who ... haven't been well taken care of". He added that he took pride in participating in PAR's rice distribution programme for residents in need.
The cost of living has skyrocketed and is the most pressing issue for voters, he said, identifying job security as a key issue he hopes to address.
Raiyian Chia (NSP)
At a walkabout in Kampung Admiralty, Mr Raiyian Chia, 46, was introduced as a new candidate with the National Solidarity Party (NSP), which confirmed he will be part of its Sembawang GRC team.
A swim coach and private-hire driver, Mr Chia describes his dual roles as “helping people stay afloat or bringing them to places they need to be”.
NSP is a party that has allowed him to understand the struggles of Singaporeans and step up to help, he said.
Since joining NSP two to three years ago, he has been regularly walking the ground in Sembawang. His main concerns include the rising cost of living, sustainability and job security.
William Lim (PPP)
Mr William Lim, 43, was officially announced over the weekend as the People’s Power Party (PPP) team leader for Ang Mo Kio GRC.
Introducing himself to the media, Mr Lim said he holds a business degree with a major in economics and finance, and is the party's treasurer
Currently a limousing service provider, he expressed concerns about the lack of safeguards for gig workers and called for improvements to Singapore’s business ecosystem, which he claimed is too dependent on foreigners and MNCs.
If elected, he said he would aim to enhance policies in parliament and push back against those he believes do not serve Singaporeans’ interests.