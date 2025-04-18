GE2025: 'An honour and privilege to serve', says Ng Eng Hen on retiring from politics after 24 years
"It's my Liberation Day," Dr Ng Eng Hen said when asked what he is going to do after retiring from politics.
SINGAPORE: After 24 years in politics - 14 of that as Defence Minister - Dr Ng Eng Hen on Friday (Apr 18) announced his retirement from politics ahead of the upcoming General Election.
At a press conference unveiling the new slate of candidates in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, where he has been MP since 2001, he said that it was time for him to "make room for renewal and regeneration" within the People's Action Party's (PAP).
"It's been an honour and privilege to serve my residents and Singaporeans at large for five terms," said Dr Ng.
The 66-year-old said he informed Prime Minister Lawrence Wong of his decision "some months ago", adding that renewal in its ranks was a "cardinal strength and virtue" of the party.
After all, in the past, incumbent MPs and ministers who could have stayed on had done the same for newcomers like him.
"I think it's a virtue that the PAP forces itself to renew, and that for more senior politicians like myself, we emulate the examples that we saw when we came in as newbies ... if older ones don't step aside for new ones, you don't prepare for the future," said Dr Ng.
Reflecting on his political journey, Dr Ng said that when he was first introduced as a candidate 24 years ago, he had no thoughts of joining the government.
"It was just to be a member of parliament. I was a busy surgeon, that is, I thought I could be a surgeon as well as a Member of Parliament," he said.
"After that, I was invited to join government, so I had to choose. So it was not a brief interlude, it was quite a long interlude."
"LIBERATION DAY"
Asked what he will be doing after he steps away from politics, he said that he has "no shortage of varied interests".
"I don't think I'll have a shortage of things to do, and I also have other grassroots activities that I like, that I can do, and I think I'll be very happy."
He also said to laughter in the room: "It's my Liberation Day".
"GOOD TIME FOR NEW TEAM TO CUT THEIR TEETH"
On the timing of his retirement on Friday, Dr Ng said that the security landscape is going through a "radical shift" and it will take about a decade for it to "find a new footing".
Even then, the new global order may take another decade to find "some level of acceptance" by the world community, he said.
"There will be ups and downs, and I think this may be a good time for a new team to cut their teeth on dealing with problems," said Dr Ng.
"My two points is: one, there will continue to be experienced hands on the new team, if they get elected. Two, this phase we're entering is not a short blip. It's going to be a long interval. So better change hands for some when relatively stable."
Before entering politics, Dr Ng was a consultant surgeon at the Singapore General Hospital, then started a private surgical oncology practice at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.
In 2001, he became an MP as part of the Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC team after a walkover, and has been in the constituency ever since.
Shortly after becoming an MP, Dr Ng was appointed Minister of State for Education and Manpower in 2002. He later headed both ministries, as Minister for Manpower and Education.
He has been in the defence ministry for about 20 years now, first becoming Second Minister for Defence in 2005, before taking over from Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean as Defence Minister in 2011.
This makes Dr Ng Singapore's longest-serving defence minister. He was also Leader of the House from 2011 to 2015.
As defence minister, Dr Ng has been credited with modernising the Singapore Armed Forces, overseeing the SAF2030 strategy and the SAF2040 blueprint.
He has also been instrumental in strengthening international defence relations, and is known for speaking his mind about the challenges of global security.
Speaking at the Munich Security Conference in February, Dr Ng's assessment of the new world order under the second term of US President Donald Trump made world headlines, when he said that the US' image in Asia has changed from "liberator to great disruptor to a landlord seeking rent".
A few hours after Friday's press conference, Dr Ng posted on Facebook his reflections on his years in office, saying he had taken "the road less travelled".
"And yet, even as I come out of the woods, more paths lie ahead. The last of life, for which the first was made, The best is yet to be,” he wrote.