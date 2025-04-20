GE2025: No ‘gaps or drops’ in Marine Parade due to Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation, says Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE: It is a “pity” that Mr Tan Chuan-Jin could not complete his term as Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Sunday (Apr 20), but there have not been “any gaps or any drops” in the work the ex-Speaker of Parliament did.

He was answering several questions from the media about the former MP’s resignation in 2023 during the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate introduction for the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

Dr Tan, the leader of the team contesting the ward, said: "For the gaps, or the perceived gaps that you think that potentially could have been left because of ex-speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's departure, during the time when he was in Parliament, and for the many years before that, he has built a very strong series of grassroots initiatives for residents.

“It's a pity, very sad that he left, couldn't finish the term. But I don't think that any of the initiatives as a result of his departure has been in any way compromised.”

"The volunteers, the grassroots leaders, the grassroots support volunteers within Kembangan-Chai Chee – these are really our unsung heroes,” said Dr Tan.

"Many a time you see the Member of Parliament, the advisor, the political officeholders in front, but a lot of the work at the back – they are done by our unsung heroes," said Dr Tan.

Mr Tan had stepped down in July 2023 after an extramarital affair with the former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui.

The constituency has been touted as a key battleground ahead of the May 3 polls, with the PAP team edging out the Workers’ Party with 57.74 per cent of the vote at the last General Election in 2020, lower than the 64.07 per cent it garnered in 2015.

Responding to another question about the impact on voters’ perceptions of Mr Tan’s departure, Dr Tan said in Mandarin: “As people, who among us has no faults?

Noting that it was Easter Sunday, Dr Tan added: “The most important thing, I hope our residents give us an opportunity and strong mandate, and we will continue to improve and serve voters.”

“We can’t change the past, but we can certainly from today, work hard in fulfilling a better future,” he added.