GE2025: No ‘gaps or drops’ in Marine Parade due to Tan Chuan-Jin’s resignation, says Tan See Leng
Manpower Minister Tan See Leng, who is leading the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC for the People's Action Party in the upcoming election, said that he hoped residents looked towards the future.
SINGAPORE: It is a “pity” that Mr Tan Chuan-Jin could not complete his term as Member of Parliament for Marine Parade GRC, said Manpower Minister Tan See Leng on Sunday (Apr 20), but there have not been “any gaps or any drops” in the work the ex-Speaker of Parliament did.
He was answering several questions from the media about the former MP’s resignation in 2023 during the People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate introduction for the Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.
Dr Tan, the leader of the team contesting the ward, said: "For the gaps, or the perceived gaps that you think that potentially could have been left because of ex-speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's departure, during the time when he was in Parliament, and for the many years before that, he has built a very strong series of grassroots initiatives for residents.
“It's a pity, very sad that he left, couldn't finish the term. But I don't think that any of the initiatives as a result of his departure has been in any way compromised.”
"The volunteers, the grassroots leaders, the grassroots support volunteers within Kembangan-Chai Chee – these are really our unsung heroes,” said Dr Tan.
"Many a time you see the Member of Parliament, the advisor, the political officeholders in front, but a lot of the work at the back – they are done by our unsung heroes," said Dr Tan.
Mr Tan had stepped down in July 2023 after an extramarital affair with the former Tampines GRC MP Cheng Li Hui.
The constituency has been touted as a key battleground ahead of the May 3 polls, with the PAP team edging out the Workers’ Party with 57.74 per cent of the vote at the last General Election in 2020, lower than the 64.07 per cent it garnered in 2015.
Responding to another question about the impact on voters’ perceptions of Mr Tan’s departure, Dr Tan said in Mandarin: “As people, who among us has no faults?
Noting that it was Easter Sunday, Dr Tan added: “The most important thing, I hope our residents give us an opportunity and strong mandate, and we will continue to improve and serve voters.”
“We can’t change the past, but we can certainly from today, work hard in fulfilling a better future,” he added.
A ‘TRUSTED TEAM’ LED BY TAN SEE LENG
In response to a question from CNA about the potential void left by Mr Tan and Mr Edwin Tong, who has been spotted in East Coast GRC in recent weeks, Dr Tan said the current Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC lineup is a “trusted team”.
Apart from Dr Tan, the team contesting the ward in the 2025 General Election includes Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim, Speaker of Parliament Seah Kian Peng, former MacPherson SMC MP Tin Pei Ling and new face Diana Pang.
Under the redrawn electoral boundaries, Mr Tong’s ward of Joo Chiat and part of the Kembangan-Chai Chee ward were moved from Marine Parade GRC to East Coast GRC.
Mr Tong is the current Minister for Culture, Community and Youth of Singapore while Mr Tan was previously Minister for Manpower and Minister for Social and Family Development when he was still in politics.
Answering the question after Dr Tan, Ms Tin said the five-member team is one that is “experienced in governance”, referring to Dr Tan, Assoc Prof Faishal and Mr Seah's various appointments in government and parliament.
“The rest of us, in fact, all of us, have spent many years on the ground. So we are connected to the ground, we understand Singaporeans, or at least we are trying our best to understand Singaporeans,” said Ms Tin.
“And so I think this shows that we have a good mix of policy governance in terms of running things, getting things done, and also understanding and caring for the people whom we represent now.”