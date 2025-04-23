GE2025: New Jalan Kayu SMC sees showdown between PAP’s Ng Chee Meng and WP new face Andre Low

SINGAPORE: The new Jalan Kayu SMC will see a straight fight between the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Ng Chee Meng and Workers’ Party (WP) new face Andre Low, after other opposition parties bowed out of the contest there.

Both candidates successfully filed their nomination papers at Deyi Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

It is Mr Ng’s third time standing in an election, but his first time doing so in an SMC.

Addressing his supporters, Mr Ng said: “I’ve had so many meaningful conversations with you… I ask for your vote so we can build a better home together with all the community programmes that you treasure.”

The labour chief had previously said he would want to be elected to Parliament based on his own merit, and not because he was “parachuted into a safer seat”.

In 2020, the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office led a four-man team unsuccessfully in the newly created Sengkang GRC, losing to the WP.

The 56-year-old has remained secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) after that defeat, and was co-opted into the ruling party’s 38th central executive committee in December last year.

Speaking to the media after his nomination speech, Mr Ng said that he is looking forward to a fair and respectful contest with Mr Low.

"I'm very focused with the many conversations I have residents about cost of living realities, the job security concerns and the different municipal issues," he said.

"I hope to be able to get and secure the votes so that I can represent them in Parliament, to speak up for them, and also to take practical action to uplift the lives in Jalan Kayu and Fernvale communities."