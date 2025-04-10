GE2025: Will 'star catches' by opposition parties be a gamechanger for the elections?

SINGAPORE: With a General Election looming, a glut of new faces have donned political party colours and popped up in social media posts as well as in neighbourhoods across Singapore.

Among them is Mr Lawrence Pek, who was secretary-general of the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF) trade body during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a leading voice for a sector accounting for approximately 20 per cent of Singapore’s GDP, Mr Pek during his tenure would frequently raise to government agencies key issues around business costs and manpower needs.

In 2023, he decided his next step would be to join politics in order to - in his own words - shape a better Singapore.

But instead of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), he looked to join the opposition Progress Singapore Party (PSP) after a conversation with founder Tan Cheng Bock and current secretary-general Leong Mun Wai.

“I concluded that my values were more closely aligned with the values of the PSP, compared to those of either the ruling or the other major opposition party in parliament,” he told CNA.

“The PSP, in particular, is attracting individuals who believe in constructive politics, who aren’t afraid of scrutiny, and want to make a difference.”

Mr Pek is not the only individual with an illustrious CV who's been seen walking the ground in recent months, and who's likely to contest in the upcoming polls under an opposition banner.

The Straits Times has reported that potential Workers' Party (WP) candidates for the coming election include Dr Ong Lue Ping, a senior principal clinical psychologist at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH); and Mr Michael Thng, a start-up co-founder who holds a master’s degree in public policy from Harvard Kennedy School.

Senior Counsel Harpreet Singh, too, had earlier drawn attention for all but confirming his intention to run for the WP in the newly formed Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC.

These individuals are part of a clutch of top talent who, in recent years, have taken to politics outside of the ruling party. Yet the perception of a lower-quality opposition had resonated well into the turn of the century.

Founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew said during the 2006 hustings that if Singapore were to have a first-world parliament, then it needed a first-world government and first-world opposition.

The opposition, he said then, was "learning from the PAP, that to win they have to field credible candidates, people with ability, track records and the dedication to work ... However, none of them have yet found a credible core of such men and women to field”.

“I want a world-class opposition, not this riff-raff,” he also said a week before Singaporeans went to the ballot box.

Experts said the notion that opposition parties struggle to attract well-credentialed candidates has since eroded over the last few General Elections.