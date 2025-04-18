GE2025: Over 18,000 Singaporeans successfully registered as overseas voters, will be notified by ELD

SINGAPORE: More than 18,000 Singaporeans have been successfully registered as overseas voters, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Friday (Apr 18).

Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3, with more than 2.75 million eligible to vote.

Of these, 18,389 successfully registered as overseas voters, said ELD, adding that 9,759 will be voting by post while 8,630 will be voting in person at overseas polling stations.

Overseas Singaporeans who have successfully applied to be overseas voters will receive an official email from ELD. Applicants may also log in to ELD’s voter services to check their application outcome.

ELD said it will also notify overseas voters via email on the polling process after Nomination Day should their electoral division be contested.

Overseas polling stations will be available in 10 cities: Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Franciso, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington DC.