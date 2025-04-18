GE2025: Over 18,000 Singaporeans successfully registered as overseas voters, will be notified by ELD
Applicants may also log in to the Elections Department's voter services to check their application outcome.
SINGAPORE: More than 18,000 Singaporeans have been successfully registered as overseas voters, the Elections Department (ELD) said on Friday (Apr 18).
Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3, with more than 2.75 million eligible to vote.
Of these, 18,389 successfully registered as overseas voters, said ELD, adding that 9,759 will be voting by post while 8,630 will be voting in person at overseas polling stations.
Overseas Singaporeans who have successfully applied to be overseas voters will receive an official email from ELD. Applicants may also log in to ELD’s voter services to check their application outcome.
ELD said it will also notify overseas voters via email on the polling process after Nomination Day should their electoral division be contested.
Overseas polling stations will be available in 10 cities: Beijing, Canberra, Dubai, Hong Kong, London, New York, San Franciso, Shanghai, Tokyo and Washington DC.
If the registered overseas voter is back in Singapore on Polling Day, he may vote at his allotted polling station in Singapore, if he has not already voted, said ELD.
The details of the allotted polling station in Singapore will be in the poll card, which will be sent to the person’s registered Singapore NRIC address or local contact address.
These details will also be available after Nomination Day in the voter’s ePoll card, which is accessible on the Singpass app and ELD’s voter services using Singpass.
“At the polling station in Singapore, the registered overseas voter will have to declare that he has not already voted in the same election before he can be issued a ballot paper for voting,” said ELD.
“Every voter is allowed to vote only once during an election, either from overseas or at the polling station in Singapore that has been allotted to him.”