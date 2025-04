GE2025: PAP to field 4 newcomers in 5-member Aljunied GRC

SINGAPORE: Four out of five members of the ruling People’s Action Party’s (PAP) slate in Aljunied Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the next general election, will be newcomers contesting for the first time.

The ruling party unveiled its slate for the opposition-held ward on Sunday (Apr 13), featuring an almost completely new line-up from its 2020 team.

Of the quintet, only Serangoon branch chair Chan Hui Yuh, 48, stood in the last contest.

The others are: unionist Jagathishwaran Rajo, 37; managing director of urban planning consultancy Daniel Liu, 40; company director Adrian Ang, 41; and dental surgeon Faisal Abdul Aziz, 37.

Ms Chan, who is the team leader, highlighted seniors' issues as one key thing to address in the constituency, such as tapping on the potential of seniors who have retired but still have much to offer as they are well-educated, healthy and able.

Focusing on the seniors will also have a trickle-on impact on the well-being of their families and the wider community, she said.

She then said it has been 14 years since Aljunied GRC residents have had a PAP voice in parliament and “it’s time” for change.