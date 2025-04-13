GE2025: PAP to field 4 newcomers in 5-member Aljunied GRC

“SUICIDE SQUAD” LABEL

In response to CNA's query on the “suicide squad” label often associated with the PAP’s Aljunied line-up, the team said they are in it to win and represent residents at the national level.

“Look, at the end of the day, nobody enters an election hoping they will lose,” said Dr Faisal.

He said that the team is strong, has the commitment to serve the residents of Aljunied GRC residents, the conviction to speak up for them, and the ability to bring the community together there.

He added that “no political party deserves a free pass”, whether it is the ruling PAP or the opposition, and have to work for every single vote.

Mr Liu said that the team did not agree that there has to be an anchor minister in the slate, in order for them to help residents.

“In fact, the fact that we are not political office holders running this campaign means that we have more time to be on the ground, more time to engage and understand more holistically,” he said.

As for the “suicide squad” label, Mr Liu referenced the 2016 superhero film of the same name, saying that a suicide squad is “just a bunch of people who have very different backgrounds who come together and achieve what they want to do”. For the PAP’s Aljunied slate, that is to serve residents and win back the ward from the incumbents, he said.

Mr Chan said that the ruling party accepts that "while many Singaporeans may want a PAP government, they also want some opposition in parliament", making every contest a tough one now.

He said that the election outcome is not a given at the local nor national level, and that no PAP-held ward is a “sure win”.

“Neither should any opposition-held wards feel that they are the only ones having the responsibility to uphold the opposition presence in parliament,” said Mr Chan, adding that Singapore's parliamentary system will always have opposition representation.

Mr Chan added that the PAP’s teams in Hougang, Aljunied and Sengkang have an “especially tough mission” as they are the underdogs there.

They have worked hard to earn the trust of residents even though they may not be in parliament, he said.

“They do not just aim to be the opposition in the opposition-held wards. Instead, they aim to be the real proposition, with real value-add to the lives of our residents here,” said Mr Chan.

“They exemplify the PAP ethos to serve and take care of all Singaporeans across Singapore.”