GE2025: Ng Eng Hen to retire from politics as PAP introduces two new faces in Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

SINGAPORE: Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Friday (Apr 18) that he is stepping down from politics, making him the first minister confirmed to be not running in this General Election.

Minister for Transport Chee Hong Tat will lead the People’s Action Party (PAP) Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC slate, joined by two political newcomers, said the ruling party at its branch office at Toa Payoh West-Thomson.

"It's been an honour and privilege to serve my residents and Singaporeans at large for five terms," said Dr Ng.

The 66-year-old said that leadership succession is a cardinal strength and virtue for the PAP, which is why he's stepping aside for new blood, just as his predecessors had done.

"The new anchor for this GRC, Minister Chee Hong Tat is more than capable, well-established and has proven himself over the last 10 years to have improved the lives of residents here," he said.

Former MP Chong Kee Hiong will also not stand in the upcoming polls.

Two new faces, charity director Elysa Chen, 41, and social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou, 35, will join Mr Chee and Mr Saktiandi Supaat to make up the four-member team in Bishan-Toa Payoh.