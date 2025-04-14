GE2025: PAP unveils Chua Chu Kang GRC team, Hong Kah North's Amy Khor to step down
Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will lead PAP’s team in Chua Chu Kang GRC, which will see current MP Don Wee step down after one term.
SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday (Apr 14) introduced its slate of candidates for Chua Chu Kang GRC, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.
Joining him are incumbent MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim and two new candidates – former senior civil servant Jeffrey Siow and Assistant Professor Choo Pei Ling from the Singapore Institute of Technology’s health and social sciences cluster.
Current MP Don Wee, who entered politics as a first-time candidate in the 2020 General Election, will not be standing this year. His departure was confirmed by Mr Gan during the candidate announcement held at the PAP branch office at Block 10 Teck Whye Avenue.
Senior Minister of State Amy Khor, the current MP for Hong Kah North SMC, will also step down.
Senior Minister of State Low Yen Ling, who previously served in Chua Chu Kang GRC, will contest the newly formed Bukit Gombak SMC, which was carved out during the recent electoral boundaries review. She previously represented the Bukit Gombak ward under the GRC.
The opposition Progress Singapore Party indicated at the unveiling of its election manifesto its intention to contest Chua Chu Kang GRC, setting up a repeat of the 2020 fight - which the PAP won, taking 58.64 per cent of the vote.
NEW FACES
Mr Siow, 47, is the former second permanent secretary at the Ministries of Manpower and Trade and Industry. He retired from public service on Apr 2 after 24 years, during which he also served as principal private secretary to then Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong from 2017-2021.
“Working in the public service holds special meaning for me. I did not come from a well-off family. My parents, like many in their generation, did not have much formal education,” he said at the press conference on Monday.
“I’m not sharing my life story to ask for sympathy. I’m doing so because this is my story. It is truly who I am, and explains why I spent my career in the public service, and why I am now joining politics," Mr Siow said, adding that working in public service had been his way of giving back to the country.
Asked about the support he could offer small and medium enterprises, Mr Siow said the government would do its best to identify key issues and was currently consulting businesses with the aim of addressing their concerns.
Dr Choo, a neuroscientist and physiotherapist, has been active in the Marine Parade ward under Manpower Minister Tan See Leng since March last year. She was a grassroots adviser for the GRC and has been a community volunteer for more than 20 years.
“From a young age, I have found meaning in helping people, especially people who cannot help themselves,” she said.
Asked about her move from Marine Parade to Chua Chu Kang, Dr Choo said that what mattered was not the location, but one’s intention and purpose.
"It's about serving our community to the best of our ability. For myself, I believe that when you serve with your heart, all stars will align ... and when you serve with the heart for the community, you will be able to help plug gaps that are much needed," she said.
Introducing both candidates, Mr Gan said that each brought with them extensive experience from different backgrounds that would strengthen the team's ability to serve constituents.
He noted that Mr Siow’s experience, connections and familiarity with government agencies would be valuable in facilitating future projects the team intended to roll out.
As for Dr Choo, Mr Gan described her as having a "heart for the people" and highlighted her many years of community service, especially in outreach and engaging vulnerable groups.
Chua Chu Kang GRC, which has 93,368 voters, will see boundary changes in GE2025. It now includes parts of Hong Kah North – including Tengah estates – and areas from Holland-Bukit Timah.
These changes follow recommendations by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee, which cited housing developments in areas like Tengah and Bukit Batok West.
KHOR TO STEP DOWN
Hong Kah North SMC, previously helmed by Dr Khor, has been dissolved. Its remaining districts – including Bukit Batok West – have been folded into the new Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC.
Dr Khor has decided to step down for “personal reasons”, said Mr Gan, adding that journalists should ask her about her plans moving forward.
"But I think she has contributed many years of service to building and sort of bonding with the community in Hong Kah North, and she has done a fantastic job. So I just want to put on record our appreciation for her contribution," Mr Gan said.
When asked if Dr Khor would be contesting in another constituency, Mr Gan declined to comment, saying such questions should be directed to her.
Dr Khor later confirmed to CNA that she will not be standing in the upcoming election.
"I am happy to make way for party renewal and hence will not be standing for this coming elections," she said.
In a Facebook post, she thanked residents, grassroots leaders and volunteers for their support over the past 24 years, spanning five terms of government.
"As I close this very precious and memorable chapter of my life I look forward to the next chapter where I will continue to look for opportunities to serve and contribute to the community to the best of my ability," she wrote.
Describing her journey as "very humbling and extremely meaningful", Dr Khor said it had been a privilege and honour to engage with the residents of Hong Kah North, understand their needs and concerns, and help improve their lives.
Dr Khor entered politics as part of PAP's team in Hong Kah GRC in the 2001 General Election. In the 2011 election, Hong Kah North was carved out as an SMC, where Dr Khor contested and won.
She is currently the Senior Minister of State for Transport, and for Sustainability and the Environment.
Mr Wee also took to Facebook to address the end of his tenure as an MP, in which he represented the Brickland ward.
"Today, I would like to share that I will not be contesting in the upcoming General Election," he said.
"As I take this step, I ask for your continued support for the new members of parliament and grassroots adviser, and for the dedicated team who will carry the torch forward. I am confident the new team will continue to build on the strong foundations we have laid together.
"Serving as your MP has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I leave this chapter filled with gratitude – for the friendships forged, the lives touched and the lessons learned."
Asked about the deployment of candidates to specific divisions, Mr Gan said the priority was to secure residents’ mandate while working cohesively as a team.
On Tengah town, which has faced some issues as a new estate, Mr Gan said that the focus was to reach out to residents to understand their concerns and interests.
"Some of them may have aspirations to do something, to have some activities, some programmes, and we will listen to them and see how we can meet their interests.
"At the same time, there will always be some teething problems, and we are quite serious about engaging them, understanding where the problems are, and see how we can smoothen the process, make sure that they have a pleasant experience," he said, adding that this was not specific to Tengah.
"Our strategy has always been consistent that we want to engage the residents, understand their concerns, their interests, and see how we can roll out programmes and and activities and facilities that will meet their needs."
Mr Gan cited activities in Chua Chu Kang Park to "liven" up the venue and to bring residents together, and the five-year plan introduced earlier this month.