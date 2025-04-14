GE2025: PAP unveils Chua Chu Kang GRC team, Hong Kah North's Amy Khor to step down

Dr Khor has decided to step down for “personal reasons”, said Mr Gan, adding that journalists should ask her about her plans moving forward.

"But I think she has contributed many years of service to building and sort of bonding with the community in Hong Kah North, and she has done a fantastic job. So I just want to put on record our appreciation for her contribution," Mr Gan said.

When asked if Dr Khor would be contesting in another constituency, Mr Gan declined to comment, saying such questions should be directed to her.

Dr Khor later confirmed to CNA that she will not be standing in the upcoming election.

"I am happy to make way for party renewal and hence will not be standing for this coming elections," she said.

In a Facebook post, she thanked residents, grassroots leaders and volunteers for their support over the past 24 years, spanning five terms of government.



"As I close this very precious and memorable chapter of my life I look forward to the next chapter where I will continue to look for opportunities to serve and contribute to the community to the best of my ability," she wrote.

Describing her journey as "very humbling and extremely meaningful", Dr Khor said it had been a privilege and honour to engage with the residents of Hong Kah North, understand their needs and concerns, and help improve their lives.

Dr Khor entered politics as part of PAP's team in Hong Kah GRC in the 2001 General Election. In the 2011 election, Hong Kah North was carved out as an SMC, where Dr Khor contested and won.

She is currently the Senior Minister of State for Transport, and for Sustainability and the Environment.

Mr Wee also took to Facebook to address the end of his tenure as an MP, in which he represented the Brickland ward.

"Today, I would like to share that I will not be contesting in the upcoming General Election," he said.

"As I take this step, I ask for your continued support for the new members of parliament and grassroots adviser, and for the dedicated team who will carry the torch forward. I am confident the new team will continue to build on the strong foundations we have laid together.

"Serving as your MP has been one of the greatest honours of my life. I leave this chapter filled with gratitude – for the friendships forged, the lives touched and the lessons learned."