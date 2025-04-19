GE2025: PAP’s Henry Kwek to recontest Kebun Baru SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s Henry Kwek will recontest the single-seat ward of Kebun Baru in the upcoming election.

Speaking at the PAP branch office of Teck Ghee on Saturday (Apr 19), he highlighted three priorities to continue serving residents: managing the cost of living, healthy longevity, and preparing people for change in work.

“We’ve given Kebun Baru a renewed spirit, through over a dozen social programmes, the efforts of hundreds of volunteers, and thousands of lives touched,” he said.

“We’re helping our people thrive in the age of AI, but our work is far from done. In Kebun Baru, our best is still ahead of us.”

Mr Kwek, 48, is the executive director of a trading, investments and consulting firm, and the chief executive of a boutique investment firm.

A newly carved-out ward from Nee Soon GRC in 2020, Kebun Baru SMC saw Mr Kwek go up against the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Kumaran Pillai in the last election.

Mr Kwek won 62.92 per cent of the votes.

He made his political debut in 2015 as one of the five PAP candidates contesting Nee Soon GRC.

In the upcoming election, Kebun Baru SMC will undergo a minor boundary adjustment, with one polling district shifting over from Yio Chu Kang SMC. The updated electorate count stands at 22,223 voters.

Likely contesting against Mr Kwek is Mr Tony Tan under the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) banner.

The 55-year-old previously stood in Chua Chu Kang GRC under the National Solidarity Party flag in 2011, where his team lost to the PAP. He has been a volunteer with PSP since the party was founded in 2019.

A Singapore Armed Forces scholarship holder with a background in engineering, Mr Tan is also a co-founder of a private education and gaming company.

He is married to Ms Hazel Poa, the PSP’s first vice-chairperson.

Singaporeans will go to the polls on May 3 for the country’s 14th General Election.