GE2025: Hougang SMC does not belong to the Workers’ Party but to the people, says PAP candidate Marshall Lim
"Every five years, the slate is wiped clean," Mr Lim told residents at his maiden rally, adding that Hougang SMC deserves to move forward instead of being “held back by the weight of past politics”.
SINGAPORE: Hougang SMC, Singapore's longest opposition-held ward, does not belong to the Workers' Party (WP) but to the people, said the People's Action Party's (PAP) candidate for the ward, Mr Marshall Lim, on Wednesday (Apr 30).
"When you go to the polls on Saturday, remember that Hougang does not belong to the Workers' Party, no matter what they say and no matter how many documentaries they produce about it.
"Hougang belongs to you," Mr Lim, 38, told voters during his maiden rally speech at Anderson Serangoon Junior College.
In his speech, he made a broader point about how Hougang was “more than a symbol” and how politics should not come at the expense of community, saying that over the years, “politics has begun to test the care that we have for each other”.
The criminal lawyer relayed how last week, one of his campaign volunteers, a Hougang resident, was spat at by someone twice while helping him to distribute cards outside Hougang MRT Station.
"Now, I firmly believe that that moment does not define Hougang, or anyone of us here tonight," said Mr Lim, who took over as PAP’s Hougang branch chairman in February.
"But I will not pretend that it did not disappoint me."
The incident was a "sobering reminder" of how far Singapore has drifted from the "politics we deserve", he said.
The choice for voters was not just between two candidates or parties but between two visions of Hougang, he added – one rooted in “old lines, drawn deep and hard" and the other a Hougang that chooses “something different” where unity is the foundation.
Mr Lim is up against WP incumbent Dennis Tan, who was voted in at the 2020 General Election (GE).
The WP has occupied Hougang SMC since GE1991, when then-party assistant secretary-general Low Thia Khiang triumphed over his PAP opponent with 52.8 per cent of the votes.
"CLEAN SLATE FOR HOUGANG"
Despite the Single Member Constituency’s history, Mr Lim sought to present a clean slate to the voters of Hougang, saying that the ward deserved to move forward instead of being “held back by the weight of past politics”.
“Many people describe Hougang as the stronghold of the Workers’ Party. I get it,” he said.
"Some of you tell me that I am new here and they have the advantage. I get it too. But every five years, the slate is wiped clean.
“You get a chance to decide what the future holds and candidates like me get a chance to convince you that we deserve to be a part of the future."
He also noted how WP has advanced a narrative of Hougang being “penalised” for choosing the opposition, something its secretary-general Pritam Singh raised during a rally on Tuesday.
“For years, you’ve heard one story – that voting for the PAP, or not voting for the PAP – means getting left behind, that Hougang was once penalised for its choice.
“That’s the narrative the Workers' Party has repeated, time and again. And don’t get me wrong, I understand why it strikes a chord. But I’m standing here today to tell you: That was then and this is now.”
He added that many residents told him "candidly that after 34 years under the Workers’ Party, the time for change has come".
“But there are also some of you who are not ready. You have voted for the Workers’ Party for many years, standing up for what you believe is right."
He said he would honour Hougang’s residents’ decision no matter who they voted for and promised to “keep working hard” for them.
He asked residents to consider his promises, including how he would speak up for them.
“I am not here to erase Hougang’s past – but to build its future.”
PLANS FOR HOUGANG
Mr Lim also outlined his plans for Hougang should he be elected into parliament.
These include enhancing transport connectivity to Hougang central, Kovan and other areas, and reducing waiting times for buses and better routes.
Mr Lim said he also intended to push for safer, elder-friendly facilities, while expanding programmes to support low-income families.
On estate matters, Mr Lim said he would "work tirelessly" to ensure that estates stay clean and well-maintained. If residents should approach the town council with an issue, Mr Lim said he would ensure the concern is directed to the right agency.
“I won’t send you on a wild goose chase. I will make sure that you don’t get bounced around – that your issue is directed to the right agency and resolved efficiently. You will not be alone,” he said.
Mr Lim also shared his vision for a green Hougang, with community fridges, composting, recycling and food rescue programmes as part of a sustainability plan.
Tapping on his background in law, Mr Lim said he would also use his skills, knowledge and experience to raise parliamentary questions, scrutinise policies and “ask the tough questions”.