GE2025: PM Wong warns of storm ahead in PAP political broadcast, pledges to focus on issues that ‘matter most’
Singaporeans casting their ballots on May 3 will be making a “crucial decision” on who governs Singapore amid “profound global change”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) will continue to focus on issues that matter the most to Singaporeans even as the election plays out amid an incoming “storm”, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Friday (Apr 25).
Speaking in the ruling party’s first political broadcast of this election, Mr Wong warned that the latest US tariff moves and the uncertainty they created are already weighing on the global economy.
“This election comes at a time of profound global change. A storm is coming upon us,” he said.
But Mr Wong, who is also secretary-general of the PAP, said his party will continue to focus on issues that matter the most, including housing, healthcare, education, jobs and Singaporeans’ future.
“We will continue to work hand in hand with you - listening and consulting widely as we develop policies,” he said.
“We may not be able to take in all suggestions, and when we can’t, we will explain why.”
Party political broadcasts
The Infocomm Media Development Authority has allocated airtime on free-to-air television and radio for political parties to deliver their campaigning messages during two political party broadcasts – on Apr 25 and May 1.
Each broadcast will be transmitted once on television and once on radio.
Political parties that field at least six candidates under a recognised party symbol are eligible for the party political broadcasts. Independents and political parties fielding fewer than six candidates are not eligible for them.
In this General Election, eight parties are eligible for the political broadcasts.
The duration of airtime allocated for each political party will be based on the number of candidates fielded by it. The allocated airtime will be the same for both party political broadcasts for each political party.
Eligible parties have been allocated between four and 14 minutes of airtime, with the PAP being allocated 14 minutes. The PAP’s broadcast lasted just above 13 minutes.
“CRUCIAL DECISION”
Mr Wong said Singaporeans heading to the polls on May 3 will be making a “crucial decision”.
“You will cast your vote - not just just for a party or candidate, but for the kind of future you want for yourself, your children and for Singapore,” he said.
While the US has suspended its reciprocal tariffs for now, it has retained a 10 per cent tariff across the board, including on Singapore exports. “Sky-high” tariffs between the US and China also remain.
“More tariffs may follow, including on industries like pharmaceutical and semiconductors - industries that are important to our economy,” he said.
“Global demand is weakening. Market confidence has fallen. Our exports will be hit. Companies large and small have told us how concerned they are.”
Mr Wong reiterated that Singapore’s economic growth is expected to slow this year and that a recession cannot be ruled out.
“If that happens, there will be retrenchments and job losses,” he said, adding that workers are anxious about their incomes and jobs.
SINGAPORE VERSUS THE WORLD
Mr Wong acknowledged that some Singaporeans want the PAP to continue governing, but also hope to have alternative voices in parliament.
The prime minister said he understood these sentiments, noting that the number of opposition MPs has grown steadily in successive elections and almost doubled in the last election.
“The opposition is here to stay. I too believe there is a role for constructive and responsible opposition in our system of democracy,” he said.
Still, Mr Wong said he wanted to make a “personal appeal”, not just as PAP secretary-general but also as the prime minister.
“After the dust from the campaign settles, the contest will not be the PAP versus the opposition. It will be Singapore versus the world - a turbulent world with a multitude of external challenges and threats,” he said.
Mr Wong said the election’s outcome will determine the next government’s effectiveness in serving Singaporeans, and how ready it is to “forge a new path forward together” in these uncertain times.
“I’ve had the privilege of serving you as your prime minister for the past year. It’s a duty I carry with deep commitment - to do my best for you, your families and our nation,” he said.
If the PAP again wins Singaporeans’ mandate, Mr Wong said his “foremost responsibility” will be to work with his team to unite Singaporeans, protect their livelihoods and secure the country’s future.
“I will not gamble with your lives, your jobs or your well-being,” he added.
“Every member of my team knows the weight of this responsibility. This is our promise, and our commitment to you. This is our collective new resolve.”
WHO FORMS THE GOVERNMENT IS AN “EXISTENTIAL QUESTION”
This comes as the “world is shifting beneath our feet”, Mr Wong said, with tensions between major powers rising and the rules of international trade and cooperation breaking down.
“In short, the external conditions that have underpinned our survival, security and success for decades are now coming apart,” he said.
Mr Wong compared this to 60 years ago when Singapore separated from Malaysia, and again in 1968 when British forces withdrew from Singapore, leaving it to fend for itself.
“Who forms your government now is an existential question. It’s not just about politics. It’s about whether we can find a way forward to survive in a changed world,” he said.
Mr Wong said the PAP’s mission from the very beginning is to protect Singapore’s sovereignty, uplift the lives of Singaporeans and secure a better future for all.
“Our commitment has been unwavering: to serve you, support you, stand with you. You will always be at the centre of what we do,” he said.
In recent years, the government has done more to help Singaporeans cope with rising cost pressures, concerns that have been worsened by increasing global inflation amid the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Mr Wong said.
This is why this year’s Budget included a comprehensive support package, with measures like CDC vouchers, SG60 vouchers, cash payouts and utilities rebates to be rolled out in the coming months, he said.
In response to the current economic and trade uncertainties, the government had also set up an Economic Resilience Taskforce, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.
“We are monitoring the situation closely. If conditions worsen, we will do more for businesses, workers and families,” Mr Wong said.
“FRESH TEAM” TO TAKE SINGAPORE FORWARD
The PAP government will always look ahead to plan for and prepare Singaporeans for the future, he said, even as it helps Singaporeans cope with immediate economic concerns.
This includes continuing to provide quality education for children and youths while reducing “excessive pressure and stress”, and creating good jobs for adults while providing “safety nets” when setbacks come, he said.
Mr Wong also pledged to make Singapore an even better place to raise a family through “strong support” for children and large families, as well as “affordable and accessible” public housing.
The government will continue to ensure quality healthcare remains “within reach” of everyone, with a focus on preventive care so seniors can stay active and healthy, he said.
“We want a Singapore where opportunities abound and no one is left behind,” Mr Wong said.
“These reflect the aspirations that you have shared with us, including through many Forward Singapore engagements. We are working hard to translate these shared hopes into reality.”
To keep doing this, Mr Wong said the PAP must renew its team and bring in capable individuals with integrity and the heart to serve, with some of them forming a “new generation of leaders”.
“Our team will combine experience with new perspectives and ideas. It is a fresh team to take Singapore forward,” he added.
Mr Wong called on Singaporeans to “equip” themselves with the best team for this “changed world”.
Singaporeans should vote for candidates who will put Singaporeans and Singapore ahead of everything else, as well as leaders who are upright, honest and of good character, he said.
The PAP has stood with Singaporeans through every chapter of the Singapore story, Mr Wong said, building a stable and united country with better lives for all.
“As we enter another period of turbulence and uncertainty, you can once again count on the PAP to steer Singapore safely through,” he said.
He pointed to the government’s track record in navigating the 2008 global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And with your support, we will do so again, whatever the uncertainties ahead,” he added.
“In this election, I ask you to give me and my team the chance to do our best for you.”