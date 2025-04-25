GE2025: PM Wong warns of storm ahead in PAP political broadcast, pledges to focus on issues that ‘matter most’

Still, Mr Wong said he wanted to make a “personal appeal”, not just as PAP secretary-general but also as the prime minister.

“After the dust from the campaign settles, the contest will not be the PAP versus the opposition. It will be Singapore versus the world - a turbulent world with a multitude of external challenges and threats,” he said.

Mr Wong said the election’s outcome will determine the next government’s effectiveness in serving Singaporeans, and how ready it is to “forge a new path forward together” in these uncertain times.

“I’ve had the privilege of serving you as your prime minister for the past year. It’s a duty I carry with deep commitment - to do my best for you, your families and our nation,” he said.

If the PAP again wins Singaporeans’ mandate, Mr Wong said his “foremost responsibility” will be to work with his team to unite Singaporeans, protect their livelihoods and secure the country’s future.

“I will not gamble with your lives, your jobs or your well-being,” he added.

“Every member of my team knows the weight of this responsibility. This is our promise, and our commitment to you. This is our collective new resolve.”

WHO FORMS THE GOVERNMENT IS AN “EXISTENTIAL QUESTION”

This comes as the “world is shifting beneath our feet”, Mr Wong said, with tensions between major powers rising and the rules of international trade and cooperation breaking down.

“In short, the external conditions that have underpinned our survival, security and success for decades are now coming apart,” he said.

Mr Wong compared this to 60 years ago when Singapore separated from Malaysia, and again in 1968 when British forces withdrew from Singapore, leaving it to fend for itself.

“Who forms your government now is an existential question. It’s not just about politics. It’s about whether we can find a way forward to survive in a changed world,” he said.

Mr Wong said the PAP’s mission from the very beginning is to protect Singapore’s sovereignty, uplift the lives of Singaporeans and secure a better future for all.

“Our commitment has been unwavering: to serve you, support you, stand with you. You will always be at the centre of what we do,” he said.

In recent years, the government has done more to help Singaporeans cope with rising cost pressures, concerns that have been worsened by increasing global inflation amid the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, Mr Wong said.

This is why this year’s Budget included a comprehensive support package, with measures like CDC vouchers, SG60 vouchers, cash payouts and utilities rebates to be rolled out in the coming months, he said.

In response to the current economic and trade uncertainties, the government had also set up an Economic Resilience Taskforce, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

“We are monitoring the situation closely. If conditions worsen, we will do more for businesses, workers and families,” Mr Wong said.

“FRESH TEAM” TO TAKE SINGAPORE FORWARD

The PAP government will always look ahead to plan for and prepare Singaporeans for the future, he said, even as it helps Singaporeans cope with immediate economic concerns.

This includes continuing to provide quality education for children and youths while reducing “excessive pressure and stress”, and creating good jobs for adults while providing “safety nets” when setbacks come, he said.

Mr Wong also pledged to make Singapore an even better place to raise a family through “strong support” for children and large families, as well as “affordable and accessible” public housing.

The government will continue to ensure quality healthcare remains “within reach” of everyone, with a focus on preventive care so seniors can stay active and healthy, he said.

“We want a Singapore where opportunities abound and no one is left behind,” Mr Wong said.

“These reflect the aspirations that you have shared with us, including through many Forward Singapore engagements. We are working hard to translate these shared hopes into reality.”

To keep doing this, Mr Wong said the PAP must renew its team and bring in capable individuals with integrity and the heart to serve, with some of them forming a “new generation of leaders”.

“Our team will combine experience with new perspectives and ideas. It is a fresh team to take Singapore forward,” he added.