GE2025: Others may downplay tariff situation, but PAP ‘will never gamble with future of Singapore’, says PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said he has called for the May 3 General Election, for Singaporeans to decide on the team to lead the nation forward amid the fraying global order.
SINGAPORE: While some claim there is no need to “overreact” to the global instability brought by the US tariffs, that is not the way the People’s Action Party (PAP) sees it, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Thursday (Apr 17).
“Some want to make light of the situation, they claim there is no need to overreact,” he said, as the ruling party unveiled its campaign manifesto for the May 3 polls.
“But that's not how we do things in the PAP. We will always be upfront and transparent in highlighting the challenges ahead. We will never gamble with the future of Singapore and Singaporeans.”
How Singapore navigates through these turbulent times “will determine our future and our children's future”, Mr Wong told some 400 party activists at AUX Infinite Studios at one-north.
He said that the world is currently going through profound change, with the imposition of tariffs by US President Donald Trump kicking off a “full-blown trade war” with China.
“It has grown increasingly uncertain and dangerous, especially for small countries like ours,” he said. “The conditions that underpinned our survival, security and success are coming apart.”
It is for this reason that he has called a General Election at this time. Singaporeans will head to the polls on May 3.
“It is at this critical juncture that Singaporeans must decide on the team to lead our nation, and to chart our way forward together,” said Mr Wong.
The PAP’s campaign slogan will be “Changed world, fresh team, new resolve - securing a brighter future for you.”
Thursday’s event also featured speeches by former Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Christopher De Souza, former Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San, and new faces Faisal Abdul Aziz, Hamid Razak and Jeffrey Siow.
For the 2025 General Election, Mr Wong said the PAP will be fielding 32 new candidates in 33 constituencies. Out of these candidates, 24 will be fielded in PAP-held wards.
They come from diverse backgrounds, including the military, public service, private sector, academia, unions and social service agencies. There are also 13 women, making up about a third of the candidates.
This is the largest introduction of new faces to the party’s lineup in recent history.
FLYING INTO TURBULENCE
Mr Wong told party activists on Thursday that “there is a gathering storm ahead of us, and we are flying straight ahead into turbulence”.
Changes had been expected with the new Trump administration, since Mr Trump campaigned on imposing tariffs and addressing trade imbalances.
“But the tariff package has turned out to be more drastic than anyone expected, and it's the biggest shock that this post-World War II global system has experienced,” said Mr Wong.
“All this will weigh heavily on the global economy, and in turn impact our own economy.”
Mr Wong noted that the Ministry of Trade and Industry had revised Singapore’s growth forecast downwards, while a recession and job losses cannot be ruled out.
“Our bigger concern is the kind of global environment we are moving into,” he said.
“We've encountered economic downturns before... But this time, something is different. This time, It’s not just a matter of economics.”
The rules-based global system that had enabled stability and shared prosperity is coming apart, said Mr Wong.
“America, which once underwrote this system, now wants to step back from being the global leader and the world’s policeman,” he said, adding that no country is able or willing to fill the gap.
Meanwhile, tensions continue to rise between the US and China.
“So it will be a period of messy transition globally, with more fragmentation, more contestation and more uncertainty for the world,” said Mr Wong.
“Here in Singapore, we must therefore brace ourselves for stormy weather.”
TOUGH ELECTION AHEAD
To this, Mr Wong sounded a serious warning to the PAP candidates that the coming election will not be an easy one.
“To all our candidates wherever you stand, make no mistake: this will be a tough election,” he said.
“There is no safe seat around. We must never assume that the PAP will automatically win the election just because we have been in power all this while.”
He pointed out that the cost of living remains a big concern for many Singaporeans, as it has been for countries everywhere.
“Look at the results of elections in other countries over the past year – incumbent parties were either defeated or they suffered major losses,” he said.
“Likewise, in Singapore, we can expect tough fights in every constituency. We cannot take any vote for granted. Always remember the Singaporean voter is a discerning and a tough judge. We must fight hard for every single vote, in every single constituency.”
Mr Wong became secretary-general of the PAP in December last year, succeeding Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the helm.
The coming contest will be his first time leading the party into a general election, after taking over as the country’s fourth prime minister in May last year.
Introducing the new faces who will be fielded in the coming polls, Mr Wong said if elected, a number of them can become more than backbenchers.
Among the youngest candidates introduced by Mr Wong are social entrepreneur Cai Yinzhou, 35; lawyer Cassandra Lee, 33 and company director Ng Shi Xuan, also 35.
There are also some former senior civil servants who are expected to take up political posts if elected.
They include Mr Dinesh Vasu Dash, 49, who implemented Singapore’s national
vaccination campaign, Mr Foo Cexiang, 40, a former civil servant, and Mr Jeffrey Siow, 46, former permanent secretary at the Ministries of Trade and Industry, and Manpower.
“They will help to strengthen my team,” Mr Wong said. “Some of the younger ones will form the core of the next 5G team. They will make sure Singapore continues to be in good hands.”
Mr Wong also introduced the eight potential candidates fielded in opposition-held wards Aljunied GRC, Sengkang GRC and Hougang SMC, adding that the teams have been hard at work.
They are led by two party veterans, Dr Lam Pin Min in Sengkang GRC and Ms Chan Hui Yuh in Aljunied GRC, he said.
“In any election, the candidates with the most challenging tasks are the ones standing in opposition wards - Hougang, Aljunied and Sengkang. They are our warriors,” said Mr Wong. “I was glad to see the activists in good spirits and ready to fight.”
The ruling party has formally unveiled its line-up for 16 constituencies so far, starting with Mr Wong’s in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC last Saturday.
“FAR GREATER STAKES”
Mr Wong said that with the profound changes in the world, the upcoming election carries “far greater stakes” and it cannot be politics as usual.
“History has rarely been kind to small states. I said at the start that we have been lucky so far; that what we have today is nothing short of a miracle,” he said.
“How long can this miracle last? Especially as the world turns more dangerous and hostile? Frankly, no one can tell.
“But you have my word – the PAP will do everything we can to keep this miracle going for as long as possible.”
Mr Wong promised that the party will step up with “new resolve” and fight harder to protect what Singapore has, as well as build what the nation needs.
This includes growing a vibrant economy with good jobs, strengthening the education system, ensuring affordable and quality homes; and empowering Singaporeans to stay healthy and age with dignity, he said.
Singapore will also build a greener and more sustainable city, and make sports, the arts and culture more accessible for all.
“We will build a society where there is respect for all, and everyone is valued for who they are,” he said.
Concluding his address, Mr Wong said: “In this changed world, the PAP offers a fresh team, with a new resolve. This manifesto is our promise to all Singaporeans.
“It reflects your hopes, your concerns and your aspirations. It reflects our commitment: to keep Singapore strong, stable and united.”
He also promised that while the world has changed, the PAP will stay true to its founding values: Incorruptibility, meritocracy, multi-racialism, justice and equality.
“We will always put Singaporeans at the centre of all we do. We will serve you, support you, and stand with you,” said Mr Wong.