GE2025: PAP to field lawyer Gho Sze Kee in Mountbatten SMC, 4-term MP Lim Biow Chuan to retire

SINGAPORE: Shipping lawyer Gho Sze Kee, 46, will be fielded in Mountbatten SMC under the People’s Action Party (PAP) in the upcoming General Election, the party announced on Sunday (Apr 20).

Mr Lim Biow Chuan, a four-term MP who was formerly Deputy Speaker from 2016 to 2020, will retire.

He first entered politics close to 20 years ago as part of the PAP’s slate for Marine Parade GRC in the 2006 General Election.

After Mountbatten was carved out of the GRC to form Mountbatten SMC in 2011, Mr Lim was re-elected as a Member of Parliament for the ward three more times in 2011, 2015 and 2020.

In 2020, he won 73.82 per cent of the vote against first-time candidate Sivakumaran Chellappa of the Peoples Voice party.

Secretary-general of the People's Alliance for Reform Lim Tean said it would field 14 candidates in seven constituencies in the upcoming General Election, including in Mountbatten SMC.

For the coming polls, the ruling party will instead field Ms Gho, who is an associate director at AsiaLegal, a local law firm which specialises in maritime issues, such as shipping litigation and marine insurance.