GE2025 was tougher than it looked for PAP, with pivotal contests in Tampines and Punggol: PM Wong

SINGAPORE: In the lead-up to the 2025 General Election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong received cautionary messages from People’s Action Party (PAP) members and supporters urging him to “be prepared” to lose some seats.

Speaking at the PAP Awards and Convention on Sunday (Nov 9), Mr Wong said these well-wishers had shared various predictions, prompting him to mentally prepare for all possible outcomes.

“When the results came out, the same people who had messaged me earlier said to me: ‘Sorry, we should have more confidence in you’,” said Mr Wong, who is also the party's secretary-general.

“But I told them – there’s no need to apologise. You were all right to sound a note of caution. Because in an election, no one can ever be certain of the outcome until the ballot boxes are opened, and the votes are counted.”

In its first General Election under Mr Wong's leadership, the PAP won 87 out of 97 seats and increased its vote share from 61.2 per cent to 65.57 per cent in May.

But Mr Wong emphasised that this should not be seen as a landslide victory, and the party faced “very tough fights” in several constituencies.

"Just a small swing against the PAP, and the results would have been very different," he said. "And if that had happened, the mood at today’s party convention would be very different."