GE2025: SM Teo Chee Hean steps aside as Indranee Rajah leads PAP slate at new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday (Apr 21) announced that Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean will not be contesting the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, with Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah helming the team instead.

Ms Indranee was a Member of Parliament in Tanjong Pagar GRC for 24 years. She is also Second Minister for Finance and Second Minister for National Development.

The four-member team will be completed by Senior Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office Desmond Tan, former Pasir Ris-Punggol MP Sharael Taha, and new face Ms Valerie Lee.

While Mr Teo - anchor of Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC after the previous election - confirmed he will not be fielded in Pasir Ris-Changi, he said he remains “available to contribute” in any way PAP secretary-general Lawrence Wong sees fit.

“I would like to thank all our residents, all our volunteers, all our partners in Pasir Ris for your kindness, your friendship and your support for the past 28 years,” Mr Teo said.

“It has been my privilege and an honour to have served the residents of Pasir Ris and to have got to know so many of you children and also your grandchildren.”

Mr Teo said he has “full confidence” that the current slate is a “strong team” that is ready to serve. “So, please give your support to the team,” he said.