GE2025: Desmond Lee to lead PAP slate in West Coast-Jurong West GRC, site of 2020's closest battle

Dr Hamid, currently the deputy branch chair of PAP’s Jurong Spring branch and a grassroots adviser, said he was drawn to politics because of his alignment with PAP’s values and his own upbringing under the party’s policies.

“I've been a beneficiary of the PAP government's policies," he said in a separate interview with local media. "I grew up in the Queenstown area, I studied in a school there, did well in my exams and I benefitted from our meritocracy,” he said.

Dr Hamid said he was first approached to join the party in 2017 and he agreed.

Three years ago, signs that he was being groomed for political office became more apparent, as he was entrusted with greater responsibilities – taking on executive-level planning across the division and contributing policy insights in both closed-door and public forums.

He cited interest in boosting health literacy, adjusting the SkillsFuture programme to better support “lower-buffer households” and speaking up on migrant worker issues.

On contesting in what was 2020’s tightest race, Dr Hamid said it is "a baptism of fire, and I think I’ll be up to the challenge".

While he acknowledged the PSP’s strong presence, especially with former MP and party founder Tan Cheng Bock’s legacy in the area, Dr Hamid said his team is focused on their own strengths and offerings.

Regarding public scrutiny, he noted that "every job has its downside", comparing political life to the medical profession. "If you have an eye on the end product, then whatever else that comes, you'll be able to surmount it because you're just focused on getting to this target," he said.

Dr Hamid added that he plans to balance parliamentary duties with his medical career if elected.

"Yes, schedules might be punishing, but with good planning, with good coordination, you can build efficiency into the system, and people have shown that it is possible," he said. "This is not the first time, obviously, that a doctor is an elected politician."

CASSANDRA LEE