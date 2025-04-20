GE2025: PAP West Coast-Jurong West team offers a mix of youth and experience, says Desmond Lee of rematch with PSP

SINGAPORE: As a People’s Action Party (PAP) MP, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, 85, had contributed much to Singapore and to the Ayer Rajah ward where he had served for many years, said National Development Minister Desmond Lee on Sunday (Apr 20)

Adding that he respects Dr Tan for what he has achieved, Mr Lee said he nevertheless hopes to offer residents living in West Coast-Jurong West GRC a mix of younger and more experienced candidates “in order to tackle the new challenges that we face in the years ahead”.

Mr Lee was answering a question about the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) founder, who will be contesting West Coast-Jurong West GRC in the May 3 polls, facing off against Mr Lee’s team.

Dr Tan, who was first elected into parliament in 1980 under the PAP and had served at the constituency for 26 years until 2006, said on Sunday that the coming elections is likely to be his last.

“(Dr Tan) has brought benefits to the residents, and my team and I respect the work he's done and the contributions he's made to Singapore and to Ayer Rajah,” said Mr Lee.

He was speaking to the media after the launch of a National Trades Union Congress’ (NTUC) Employment and Employability Institute (e2i) job fair at Boon Lay Community Club, where the media asked several questions related to the PSP team that will be contesting the ward.

The opposition party unveiled its lineup of candidates in the constituency on Sunday. Apart from Dr Tan, the slate also includes secretary-general Leong Mun Wai, vice-chairperson Hazel Poa, as well as new faces Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah.

Dr Tan, Mr Leong, and Ms Poa were part of the PSP team that narrowly lost to PAP in West Coast GRC during the 2020 General Election.