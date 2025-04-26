GE2025: PAR says 'safer' for Singaporeans to vote opposition to challenge 'unjust PAP policies'

CHICKEN RICE OR PASTA?

The PAR, formed in 2023, comprises Peoples Voice, the Democratic Progressive Party and the Reform Party.

The alliance is fielding 13 candidates across six constituencies – Jalan Besar and Tanjong Pagar GRCs, and Potong Pasir, Radin Mas, Yio Chu Kang and Queenstown Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

The PAR is proposing to remove the Goods and Services Tax (GST) for essential items like food, groceries, utilities, education, healthcare and medical services.

The alliance is also calling for free school meals, free education up to university and free healthcare for every Singaporean child.

On Saturday, PAR candidates reiterated these messages while discussing the rising cost of living.

Mr Lim, who is the candidate in Potong Pasir SMC, claimed that PAR's proposals could be funded from the government's Budget without raising taxes or using the reserves.

Tanjong Pagar GRC candidate Mr Prabu Ramachandran proposed rent control to keep costs down for Singaporeans.

The cost of public housing was brought up by many speakers. Ms Han Hui Hui, who is running in Tanjong Pagar GRC, called for land costs to be frozen and gradually reduced in order to bring down housing costs.

Ms Sarina and Radin Mas SMC candidate Kumar Appavoo also linked lowering the cost of living to raising Singapore's total fertility rate, as families would be less stressed.

Some candidates objected to the salaries paid to mayors and Cabinet ministers. Mr Lim called for a 70 per cent reduction to the prime minister's salary to "normalise society", without explaining how he arrived at this figure.

"The sole purpose of a national budget is to decide the society we want," he said.

"It is like giving a housewife a sum of money every week, and with that sum of money, the housewife has to decide what type of food to put on the dinner table. Do you want to put maybe a S$5 chicken rice meal for your family, or a S$10 chicken rice meal for your family? Or do you want to serve them with S$20 pasta?

"Now, the national budget, we decide on the priorities we want. We decide on what our society should look like. If we want to give free healthcare, we want to give free education, other things will have to give. Less benefits, less privileges, to the rich and the powerful."

Mr Lim pointed to the Founders' Memorial, the "bloated civil service" and MRT stations that are "empty during the day" as examples of wasteful government spending that could be eliminated.