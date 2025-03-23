GE2025: People's Alliance for Reform asks other opposition parties to 'stay away' from Tanjong Pagar GRC
People's Alliance for Reform secretary-general Lim Tean says he wants a "straight fight" with the ruling People's Action Party in Tanjong Pagar GRC.
SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) has asked other opposition parties to "stay away" from Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the upcoming General Election.
PAR secretary-general Lim Tean said on Sunday (Mar 23) during a walkabout in Telok Blangah food centre and market that he wants to have a "straight fight" with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).
Mr Lim also said he is “not concerned” about three-cornered fights in Tanjong Pagar GRC, adding that the team has done its groundwork and is well-known to residents.
“Tanjong Pagar is a GRC in which Peoples Voice (PV), a component party of the People's Alliance for Reform, has been working the ground since 2018,” Mr Lim said.
“So for seven years, we have been walking Tanjong Pagar. We know Tanjong Pagar very well.”
Tanjong Pagar GRC was contested by the PAP and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the 2020 election, with the PAP taking the GRC with 63.1 per cent of the vote.
Mr Lim said while he is not concerned about a three-corner fight in Tanjong Pagar, he hopes it would not take place.
"From what I have read so far, there is only one other party, Red Dot United (RDU), that has expressed interest in contesting Tanjong Pagar GRC ... I read the news yesterday that they will be contesting in Nee Soon GRC, so I think they have more than enough on their plate," he added.
"I do not expect them to come and contest Tanjong Pagar GRC. But if they are thinking about it, I politely ask them to stay away."
He said later that this message was for all other opposition parties too.
The PAR comprises Peoples Voice, the Reform Party and the Democratic Progressive Party. At least 10 members from PAR were present at the walkabout on Sunday.
The alliance initially included the People's Power Party (PPP), led by Mr Goh Meng Seng. However, in February 2025, the PPP withdrew due to "irreconcilable strategic differences", said Mr Goh.
CONFIDENT ABOUT OPPOSITION'S CHANCES
Mr Lim said he was "very confident" about the opposition parties' chances at the upcoming election, highlighting that PAR has seen a surge in new members and volunteers.
“I think that this year, we have a fantastic opportunity for many of us to get into parliament,” he said.
He added that the four biggest issues will be the cost of living, cost of public housing, jobs and immigration.
In a Facebook post on Mar 11, Mr Lim announced that the PAR will contest in eight SMCs and two GRCs.
These are the two new SMCs of Jalan Kayu and Queenstown, as well as existing SMCs in Kebun Baru, Marymount, Mountbatten, Potong Pasir, Radin Mas and Yio Chu Kang.
Apart from Tanjong Pagar GRC, the PAR also expects to contest in Jalan Besar GRC.
The PAR secretary general added that he does not “put much weight” on the historical significance tied to Tanjong Pagar GRC, where founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew was first elected in 1955 and remained MP in the constituency for close to 60 years. Sunday is the 10th anniversary of Mr Lee's death.
“This may have historically linked to Lee Kuan Yew, but Tanjong Pagar GRC today has changed totally out of character from the constituency that he held,” Mr Lim said.