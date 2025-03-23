GE2025: People's Alliance for Reform asks other opposition parties to 'stay away' from Tanjong Pagar GRC

SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) has asked other opposition parties to "stay away" from Tanjong Pagar Group Representation Constituency (GRC) for the upcoming General Election.

PAR secretary-general Lim Tean said on Sunday (Mar 23) during a walkabout in Telok Blangah food centre and market that he wants to have a "straight fight" with the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).

Mr Lim also said he is “not concerned” about three-cornered fights in Tanjong Pagar GRC, adding that the team has done its groundwork and is well-known to residents.

“Tanjong Pagar is a GRC in which Peoples Voice (PV), a component party of the People's Alliance for Reform, has been working the ground since 2018,” Mr Lim said.

“So for seven years, we have been walking Tanjong Pagar. We know Tanjong Pagar very well.”

Tanjong Pagar GRC was contested by the PAP and Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in the 2020 election, with the PAP taking the GRC with 63.1 per cent of the vote.