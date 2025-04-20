GE2025: People's Alliance for Reform unveils 4 prospective candidates, including 2 new faces

SINGAPORE: The People's Alliance for Reform (PAR) on Sunday (Apr 20) introduced four more prospective candidates for the upcoming General Election, including two new faces.

Ms Sarina Abu Hassan, a nurse at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Mr Nadarajan Selvamani, who runs a private school, are set to make their electoral debuts.

Speaking during a walkabout at Jalan Batu Market and Food Centre, which is in Mountbatten Single Member Constituency (SMC), PAR secretary-general Lim Tean said the two new faces "couldn't have chosen a better party to come to".

Mr Lim also introduced veteran campaigners Mr Kumar Appavoo and Mr Prabu Ramachandran as potential candidates. He added that he could not say where all four would be standing because it is "pending finalisation".

Nomination Day is on Wednesday, and Singaporeans will go to the polls on May 3.

SARINA ABU HASSAN